Arizona Cardinals Sunday Inactives

GLENDALE – There are no surprises on the Cardinals inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

The four players not dressing are quarterback Chris Streveler, wide receiver Andy Isabella, tight end Darrell Daniels and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence. The latter two were declared out on Friday’s injury report.

Players active that often haven’t been include running back Eno Benjamin, tackle Josh Miles, linebacker Victor Dimukeje and safety James Wiggins.

As expected, all four players added to the roster Saturday from the practice squad are active: guard Danny Isidora, tight end Ross Travis, defensive tackle Josh Mauro and linebacker Joe Walker.

Isabella, who has played only sparingly on special teams this season, was named on a list of possible trade possibilities with the deadline for deals eight days away (Nov. 2). Ian Rapoport of NFL Media wrote that "teams were calling Arizona to no avail about the speedster prior to the season. Expect those calls to increase as the trade deadline draws closer."

The Cardinals will have head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline after he cleared COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning. Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, who like Kingsbury was revealed to have tested positive nine days ago (Oct. 15) and missed last Sunday’s game against Cleveland, was back at practice at Friday.

Linebacker Chandler Jones, defensive tackle Zach Allen and nose tackle Corey Peters remain on reserve/COVID-19.

For the Texans, the inactive players are quarterback Deshaun Watson, tight end Brevin Jordan, cornerback Jimmy Moreland, running back Scottie Phillips, center Jimmy Morrissey, wide receiver Davion Davis and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.