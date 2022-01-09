Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner Active vs. Seahawks

Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Conner Active Sunday Against Seahawks

Cardinals running back James Conner missed the last two games because of a heel injury, but he will play Sunday against the Seahawks.

GLENDALE – Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will play in the regular-season finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The question is how much.

He missed the previous two games because of a heel injury and was limited in practice all three days this week.

With Chase Edmonds out because of injured ribs and a toe issue, Conner will be helped in the backfield by Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward.

The Cardinals will play in the first round of the playoffs next week, so there could be some caution exercised with how many snaps Conner plays.

Read More

Also inactive for the Cardinals are wide receiver/kick returner Rondale Moore (ankle), cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee), tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder), tackle Josh Miles and quarterback Trace McSorley.

McSorley was active but did no play last Sunday against Dallas because Colt McCoy was experiencing migraines early Sunday morning. But he was deemed healthy enough to play if needed.

Defensive end Zach Allen (ankle) and linebacker Dennis Gardeck (thumb) are active, while cornerback Breon Borders is active for the first time since being signed off Tennessee’s practice squad on Dec. 15. He then spent a week on the reserve/COVID-19 list from Dec. 28-Jan. 4.

For the Seahawks, inactive are linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee), guard Gabe Jackson (knee/illness), tight end Will Dissly (heel), cornerback John Reid (concussion) and quarterback Jacob Eason.

Jackson’s backup, Kyle Fuller, was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Saturday. The next guard on the depth chart is Phil Haynes. Jake Curhan is expected to start at right tackle after Brandon Shell, who was on the injury report with a shoulder issue and illness then was placed on reserve/injured Saturday.

James Conner
Game Day

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner Active vs. Seahawks

38 seconds ago
© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

J.J. Watt Gives Props to Brother T.J. for Tying NFL Sack Record

58 seconds ago
© Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Cardinals Updated Playoff Scenarios After Cowboys Win

5 hours ago
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Cardinals, Seahawks Make Moves Ahead of Week 18 Matchup

20 hours ago
© Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Cardinals' NFC West Title Hopes on Line in Regular-Season Finale vs. Seahawks

Jan 8, 2022
© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Key to Success? Stopping Rashaad Penny

Jan 8, 2022
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Cardinals Enter Sunday as 6-Point Favorites Over Seahawks

Jan 8, 2022
© Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
News

James Conner Questionable for Sunday vs. Seahawks; Injury Report

Jan 7, 2022