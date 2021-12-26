Cardinals' James Conner, Rondale Moore Inactive

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Saturday Inactives: Conner and Moore Won't Play

    RB James Conner and WR Rondale Moore will miss Saturday’s game against the Colts, while indications are that QB Colt McCoy could be the holder on placekicks.
    Author:

    GLENDALE – James Conner won’t have a chance to add to his total of 14 rushing touchdowns Saturday, as he was declared inactive for the Cardinals' Christmas game against the Indianapolis Colts.

    Wide receiver/kick returner Rondale Moore is the other significant inactive player for the Cardinals.

    Conner played last Sunday against Detroit despite having an ankle injury, but then suffered a heel injury against the Lions and did not practice all week.

    Moore also did not practice after injuring his ankle against Detroit.

    With Conner out, Chase Edmonds will be expected to carry the load on the ground while being supplemented by Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward.

    The absence of Moore, coupled with DeAndre Hopkins being on reserve/injured, leaves the Cardinals with Christian Kirk, A.J. Green, Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch at the wide receiver position.

    Dortch and potentially Isabella are expected to handle kick-return duties.

    Center/guard Max Garcia (knee), who was limited Tuesday and Thursday but did not practice Wednesday, is active and is expected to start at center. Either Josh Jones or Sean Harlow will start at right guard.

    In pregame warmups, backup quarterback Colt McCoy was holding on placekicks rather than punter Ryan Winslow, who was signed to the practice squad this week and elevated to the roster because usual punter/holder Andy Lee is on reserve/COVID-19.

    Also inactive are defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (knee) and Zach Kerr (ribs), cornerback Breon Borders and quarterback Trace McSorley.

    For the Colts, inactive are center Ryan Kelly (personal), running back Marlon Mack, safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) and wide receiver Mike Strachan.

