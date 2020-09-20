SI.com
Rookie T Josh Jones Active for Cardinals; DT Leki Fotu Inactive

Howard Balzer

GLENDALE, Ariz. — For the second consecutive week, the Cardinals will dress eight offensive linemen, but this week’s eighth is somewhat surprising: rookie tackle Josh Jones.

Jones was inactive last week because of a listed ankle injury and returned to practice this week where he was listed as limited Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Tackle Josh Miles is inactive for the second consecutive week.

With 54 players on the roster because of the promotion of tight end Jordan Thomas Saturday, the Cardinals have six players inactive Sunday and Thomas is active as the third tight end with Maxx Williams inactive because of an ankle injury.

The six inactives are Williams, center Mason Cole (hamstring), running back Eno Benjamin, defensive tackle Leki Fotu — who played only four snaps last week — quarterback Brett Hundley and Miles.

Running back D.J. Foster, who played 17 snaps on special teams in Week 1, was elevated to the 53-man roster earlier in the week and is active, as is outside linebacker Kylie Fitts and safety Deionte Thompson. Fitts did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday because of a left wrist injury. He played nine snaps on defense and 13 on special teams last week.

Thompson was inactive for the game against the 49ers, but depth is needed in the back end after the ankle injury suffered by Jalen Thompson against San Francisco. He was placed on reserve/injured this past week and will miss at least three games in accordance with new league rules. Curtis Riley, who was signed off the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad this past week, is also active.

For the Washington Football Team, the most notable inactive is cornerback Kendall Fuller (knee), who was inactive last week but practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday before being limited Friday and was listed as questionable. Jimmy Moreland started in his place last Sunday in the win against Philadelphia.

Also inactive for Washington is quarterback Alex Smith, running back Bryce Love, linebacker Cole Holcomb, offensive linemen David Sharpe and Saadhiq Charles and wide receiver Isaiah Wright.

