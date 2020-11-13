SI.com
AllCardinals
Baker Expected to Play, Drake Questionable; Cardinals Numbers Low on Defensive Line

Howard Balzer

With so much of the focus on the Cardinals’ injury status in the secondary, little has been said about the offensive line.

However, it’s noteworthy there will be a change in the starting lineup Sunday after right guard Justin Murray was declared out because of a hand injury that caused him to miss practice all week.

Murray has been the starter since J.R. Sweezy suffered an elbow injury in Week 5 against the Jets. Sweezy was subsequently placed on reserve/injured, but was designated for return this week and was back at practice.

It is presumed he will ease back into the starting spot, but Max Garcia will be on high alert as his backup. Sweezy will have to be activated from reserve/injured Saturday to be eligible to play.

Depth on the defensive line is also affected by tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Leki Fotu (ankle) also out for Sunday’s game. There had been the chance that Rashard Lawrence might have been available for the game, but after returning to practice this week after also being designated for return from reserve/injured, he did not practice Friday. However, with the reason for his absence unknown, it’s possible he could be activated Saturday.

The only linemen currently on the active roster are nose tackle Corey Peters along with defensive tackles Angelo Blackson and Josh Mauro. Tackles Michael Dogbe and Trevon Coley will likely be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Listed as questionable for Week 10 are safeties Budda Baker (groin) and Deionte Thompson (knee), running back Kenyan Drake (ankle), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle). All were limited Friday in practice.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday, “We feel like Budda has a strong possibility (of playing), but still have to get him out there on Sunday and see how he feels. Kenyan will be a game-time (decision). You want to make sure he feels good pregame and can do what he does best, And if not, he won't go.”

Asked about the depth on the defensive line, Kingsbury said, “Depth, I think, for all teams right now at that position gets tough. It’s a physical position and guys get banged up. But I like what we have currently. And surely we have enough to get the job done on Sunday.”

Returning to practice Friday were backup quarterback Chris Streveler and center Lamont Gaillard, who both missed Thursday with an illness.

For Buffalo, running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quadriceps) were declared out while guard Cody Ford (ankle) and safety Micah Hyde (ankle) are questionable. Phillips subsequently was placed on reserve/injured.

