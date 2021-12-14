Arizona Cardinals Justin Pugh Active

Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh is active for the first time since the Week 9 game in San Francisco against the 49ers.

GLENDALE -- Justin Pugh is back.

The Cardinals announced their inactive list for Monday night’s game against the Rams and left guard Justin Pugh is active for the first time since the Week 9 against San Francisco when he suffered a calf injury on the team’s ninth offensive snap of the game.

He will presumably start, which will send Sean Harlow to the bench. There is the chance that Harlow could see some playing time if the team doesn’t want to have Pugh play all the snaps.

As expected, nose tackle Rashard Lawrence and long snapper Aaron Brewer are active after being activated from reserve/injured, designated for return earlier Monday.

Beau Brinkley, who has been doing the long snapping while Brewer has been out, remains on the roster for the time being, but is inactive.

Also inactive are defensive tackle Zach Kerr, who was declared out Saturday because of an injury to his ribs, along with offensive tackle Josh Miles and quarterback Trace McSorley.

Active for the first time since suffering a concussion against Green Bay in Week 7 and then landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list is running back Jonathan Ward.

Inactive for the Rams is center Brian Allen (knee), who was listed as doubtful Friday, outside linebackers Terrell Lewis (back), who was questionable entering the game, and Chris Garrett, guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and quarterback Bryce Perkins.

Lewis had four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the Week 4 game between the Rams and Cardinals. Arizona won 37-20.