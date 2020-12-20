Cardinals-Eagles: LG Justin Pugh Out; RB Chase Edmonds, CB Dre Kirkpatrick Will Play

Arizona Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh won't play Sunday against the Eagles, but running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick are active.

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The calf injury suffered by Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh that limited to him to 36 snaps last week against the New York Giants will keep him on the sideline for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pugh was declared inactive along with quarterback Brett Hundley, wide receiver Andy Isabella, running back Eno Benjamin, safety Jalen Thompson, linebacker Kylie Fitts and center Lamont Gaillard.

Mike Nugent will do the kicking again for the Cardinals after Zane Gonzalez was placed on reserve/injured Saturday along with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

The good news is that cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and running back Chase Edmonds, who were both listed as questionable Friday, are active. The question is how much Edmonds will be used because of his ankle injury.

With Pugh inactive, Justin Murray is expected to start at left guard. Murray started at right guard against the Giants instead of J.R. Sweezy, but moved to the left side when Pugh left the game.

With Gaillard out after the birth of his daughter Friday, Max Garcia will be the backup guard and center. Tackle Josh Miles, who has been inactive for all 13 games, is active.

For the Eagles, both starting cornerbacks won’t play Sunday. Avonte Maddox was placed on reserve/injured Friday, while Slay, who was hoping to return from a concussion, did not travel with the team and was declared out Saturday.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz could have his hands full defending Cardinals wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.

In addition to Slay, the Eagles’ inactives are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, running back Jason Huntley, wide receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower and safety Grayland Arnold.