GLENDALE, Ariz. – It isn’t surprising that running back Kenyan Drake, safety Budda Baker and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick are active today for the Cardinals as they host the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium. The question is, especially as it pertains to Drake, is how big a role he will have in the offense.

Behind him on the depth chart, both D.J. Foster and Jonathan Ward, are also active.

In the secondary, as indicated late in the week, cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who was signed to the active roster on Wednesday, is also active. Safety Deionte Thompson (knee) is not.

Baker returned to practice Friday after not working on Wednesday and Thursday because of a groin injury. Kirkpatrick missed last Sunday’s game against Miami with a thigh injury.

As noted Saturday, the Cardinals will have only four defensive linemen active: nose tackle Corey Peters and defensive tackles Angelo Blackson, Josh Mauro and Trevon Coley. All 10 linebackers on the roster are also active.

The complete inactive list: quarterback Brett Hundley, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, running back Eno Benjamin, tackle Josh Miles, guard Justin Murray, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and Thompson.

J.R. Sweezy, who was activated from reserve/injured Saturday, is expected to start at right guard.

For the Bills, who had four players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list including three defensive backs (cornerbacks Josh Norman and Levi Wallace, safety Dean Marlowe and tight end Tyler Kroft), the inactives are quarterback Jake Fromm, running backs T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones, guard Cody Ford and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

Safety Micah Hyde, who was listed as questionable Friday because of an ankle injury, is active. Ford started at left guard last week against Seattle and is expected to be replaced by Ike Boettger.