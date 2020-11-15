SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

No Surprise: RB Kenyan Drake, S Budda Baker, CB Dre Kirkpatrick Active for Cardinals

Howard Balzer

GLENDALE, Ariz. – It isn’t surprising that running back Kenyan Drake, safety Budda Baker and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick are active today for the Cardinals as they host the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium. The question is, especially as it pertains to Drake, is how big a role he will have in the offense.

Behind him on the depth chart, both D.J. Foster and Jonathan Ward, are also active. 

In the secondary, as indicated late in the week, cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who was signed to the active roster on Wednesday, is also active. Safety Deionte Thompson (knee) is not.

Baker returned to practice Friday after not working on Wednesday and Thursday because of a groin injury. Kirkpatrick missed last Sunday’s game against Miami with a thigh injury.

As noted Saturday, the Cardinals will have only four defensive linemen active: nose tackle Corey Peters and defensive tackles Angelo Blackson, Josh Mauro and Trevon Coley. All 10 linebackers on the roster are also active.

The complete inactive list: quarterback Brett Hundley, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, running back Eno Benjamin, tackle Josh Miles, guard Justin Murray, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and Thompson.

J.R. Sweezy, who was activated from reserve/injured Saturday, is expected to start at right guard.

For the Bills, who had four players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list including three defensive backs (cornerbacks Josh Norman and Levi Wallace, safety Dean Marlowe and tight end Tyler Kroft), the inactives are quarterback Jake Fromm, running backs T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones, guard Cody Ford and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

Safety Micah Hyde, who was listed as questionable Friday because of an ankle injury, is active. Ford started at left guard last week against Seattle and is expected to be replaced by Ike Boettger.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE: Cardinals vs Bills Updates and Highlights

Updates, highlights and analysis from Arizona Cardinals vs Buffalo Bills.

Alex Weiner

Preview: Cardinals vs. Bills Analysis, Predictions and Injuries

Full preview with predictions, analysis and injury updates for Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills.

Alex Weiner

Key Numbers: Cardinals Have Advantages Against Buffalo

Key numbers to evaluate as the Arizona Cardinals prepare to host the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

Alex Weiner

Kyler Murray, Josh Allen Have QB Duel in Desert Sunday

When the Arizona Cardinals play the Buffalo Bills Sunday, quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Josh Allen will be dueling in the desert.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Leadership Questioned

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had his leadership questioned based on a postgame press conference.

Howard Balzer

by

TravisJ

Cardinals IR Swap: G J.R. Sweezy Activated, DT Leki Fotu Out

Arizona Cardinals guard J.R. Sweezy was activated from reserve/injured/designated for return and defensive tackle Leki Fotu placed on reserve/injured.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Justin Murray, Jordan Phillips Out Sunday

Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Murray, defensive tackles Jordan Phillips, Leki Fotu out Sunday. Safety Budda Baker questionable, but expected to play.

Howard Balzer

DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs Prepared to 'Put on a Show'

The star power at wide receiver will be on full display when the Arizona Cardinals host the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

Mason Kern

by

Shravaka

Cardinals Getting Corners Back in Week 10

After the Arizona Cardinals had just three active corners in the second half last week, they get back two starters and add a veteran for depth.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker Returns to Practice

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker returned to practice Friday, while cornerback Johnathan Joseph will be active Sunday.

Howard Balzer