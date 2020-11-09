SI.com
Kingsbury Goes Conservative; Cardinals Lose on Missed Field Goal

Mason Kern

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In today's NFL, it is rare to see field goals that are missed because of a lack of distance. Sunday, Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez pulled up short from 49 yards away with 1:53 to play down 34-31 to the Miami Dolphins.

The miss, which cost the Cardinals the game and dropped their record to 5-3, occurred after Miami kicker Jason Sanders converted 56- and 50-yard field goals earlier in the game. The former gave the Dolphins the lead with 3:30 remaining.

"I don't know what happened," Gonzalez appeared to tell teammates after he missed, per the view of the game broadcast.

On the Cardinals subsequent drive, quarterback Kyler Murray completed his 21st pass of the game for 35 yards to wide receiver Christian Kirk — who led all receivers with 123 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Yet, after that play, running back Chase Edmonds rushed for six yards on first down and three yards on second down to create a third-and-1 situation.

Murray then threw an incomplete pass to Kirk and Kingsbury immediately sent out Gonzalez on fourth-and-1.

It was an interesting decision, as the Cardinals' offense had converted 2-of-3 fourth downs up to that point. Kingsbury has developed a reputation for creative play-calling, especially on fourth-down situations. Yet, the one play that the Dolphins stuffed — a fourth-and-1 rush by Edmonds — turned the ball over on downs and led to Sanders' 50-yard field goal to give Miami a three-point lead that Arizona could not overcome.

"Had some bad calls late on the third-and-1, fourth-and-1," Kingsbury said after the loss.

