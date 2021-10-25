Kliff Kingsbury Felt Off on Game Day After Clearing COVID Protocols

It took some time for the Arizona Cardinals head coach to find his rhythm after missing eight days with COVID-19.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury learned he had cleared COVID-19 protocols around 6:30 Sunday morning.

His team was set to play the Houston Texans at 1:25, so it was a close call to determine if he would be back on the sideline.

"I had a pretty good idea that I would be able to coach based upon the previous day (when he had his first negative test)," Kingsbury said postgame. "Just started getting things in order, get the script in order and just try to mentally get focused."

Kingsbury was involved in practice all of Week 6 leading up to Sunday's game against Cleveland, but he then tested positive for COVID-19 that Friday.

It took some time to get back into a rhythm Sunday.

"It just felt funky," Kingsbury said. "Usually I've called these plays over and over throughout the week . . . so it just didn't feel like the same type of rhythm, the same type of comfort level. I just felt more on edge than I normally do after six days of preparation."

Kingsbury said he almost preferred last week when he was hands on during practice and gave the reins over on Sunday with everything in place.

Still the Cardinals came away with a commanding 31-5 win Sunday, and his players did not feel that disconnection.

Quarterback Kyler Murray said it is a player's job to execute, so that was his focus.

Arizona started slow, even trailing 5-0 after the first quarter.

However, Murray made the point that the team finished with 31 points, so it was by no means an off day.

"Being at home, it's a little different so I'm sure he probably felt a little bit off," Murray said postgame. "We put up 31 today, defense played great, it was a great team win. So for him to feel awkward or whatever and then we still put up 31, it's good job by us."

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins shared a similar sentiment, saying that Sunday seemed normal because of how strong the locker room is. He felt that the players were ready.

Murray and several other Cardinals found out Kingsbury was going to be back when they woke up Sunday morning.

"I woke up to do my stretch routine right before I go down for breakfast, my phone tinged and I saw that they sent us a message saying he's going to be back," edge rusher Markus Golden said postgame." "I was excited because I like having his energy on the sideline. He's our leader, man."

Murray was a bit less enthusiastic, saying he found out when he woke up, and that was that. He joked that he did not throw a party or anything.

The young quarterback knows Kingsbury's offense to the finest details, and Murray was more focused on executing what he needed to.

He did just that with 261 passing yards and three touchdowns.

A wrinkle thrown into Sunday was Kingsbury getting to meet tight end Zach Ertz, who was acquired in a trade the same day Kingsbury tested positive.

"We met today for the first time in person . . . pregame which was weird," Ertz said postgame. "Obviously we've been talking on the phone, texting. But it was good. Obviously dudes love playing for him . . . Big win was a reflection of the culture that he sets, that he could be out for 10 days and the ship just kept on rolling."

Kingsbury will now have time with his team before next week's game, albeit not much. Arizona faces the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Being at home was tough on Kingsbury, but he did get to prepare for not only Houston but Green Bay.

"I was on the Packers all week so we're good there," Kingsbury said. "I'll go back in this office and watch their game right now and then have a good plan for Thursday."