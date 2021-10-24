Kliff Kingsbury Returns to Cardinals Sideline

The Cardinals won’t have three defensive players available for today’s game against the Houston Texans, but the coaching staff is now intact after head coach Kliff Kingsbury had a negative COVID test Sunday morning and will be on the sideline. On Saturday, Kingsbury had the first of two necessary negative tests 24 hours apart.

Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, who also missed last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, cleared the COVID protocols at the end of the week and was at practice Friday.

Still out for today are linebacker Chandler Jones, defensive tackle Zach Allen and nose tackle Corey Peters. Jones was in the team facility Friday, but remains on reserve/COVID-19 after going on the list Oct. 12. The Cardinals expect Jones to be cleared physically to play in four days when the Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Allen was placed on reserve Oct. 16 and Peters the following day.

After practice Friday, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who served as co-head coach with special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers against the Browns, said of Kingsbury, “He is getting better by the day. So we'll see how tomorrow comes up.”

When asked if he could coach if cleared Saturday or Sunday, Joseph said, “Absolutely. The plan that we have on that side of the ball; it's Kliff's plan and with the virtual stuff it's like he's in the room, so nothing's changed from the prep standpoint. So if he comes up Saturday or Sunday, he could definitely coach the game.”

Reflecting on last week, Joseph said, “It happened so late in the week that it happened fast. And it was different on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, but this week, we've had time to adjust the staff and adjust the play-callers and all those things, so it's better than last week. But we need Coach back. He's at home, he wants to be here, he's going nuts right now. So hopefully he's close and we get him back soon.”

Joseph and general manager Steve Keim also talked about the aspect of the pandemic that led to being able to work remotely.

Keim, who also tested positive prior to the game against the Browns, said on ArizonaSports 98.7 FM Friday, “The one thing that’s maybe a positive about COVID, if there’s anything you can think of, is our ability to do things virtually. We’ve learned a lot about the virtual world. We’ve been able to conduct business. It’s been business as usual to feel like you’re still right there.”

Added Joseph, “That's what COVID taught us, right? You can work from home and be effective. And again, for our players, nothing's changed because with COVID (last year) every meeting was virtual, our entire offseason was virtual. And when you're on Microsoft Teams, it's like being in the same room, so the message is the same, the drawings are the same, the video work, so everyone's used to it. That's the COVID way.”