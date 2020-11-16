SI.com
Murray Continues Assault on NFL Record Book

Howard Balzer

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray rushed for two touchdowns and threw a game-winning 43-yard touchdown pass with two seconds remaining in the Cardinals' win.

Murray is the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era and fourth quarterback in NFL history to rush for a touchdown in five consecutive games, joining Johnny Lujack (six consecutive games in 1950), Tobin Rote (five in 1956) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dutch Clark (five in 1936).

The second-year quarterback has 10 rushing touchdowns this season, tied with Lujack (10) for the most by a quarterback in his team's first nine games of a season in league annals.

Murray has 6,097 passing yards and 1,148 rushing yards in 25 career games and joins Cam Newton (6,194 passing yards, 1,060 rushing yards) as the only quarterbacks with at least 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in their first 25 career games in NFL history.

NFC West Update

To say there is a logjam atop the NFC West would be an understatement.

The Cardinals win over Buffalo, coupled with the Rams’ victory over Seattle has all three teams tied for first place with 6-3 records. San Francisco dropped to 4-6 after losing to New Orleans.

The Seahawks have lost to both the Cardinals and the Rams, while beating the 49ers. The Cardinals also defeated San Francisco and are 2-0 in the division. The Rams lost to the 49ers, so they are 1-1.

Over the last seven weeks of the season, the Cardinals will play Seattle, San Francisco and the Rams twice. The Rams also have games against the 49ers and Seahawks, while Seattle also has another game with the 49ers.

In Week 16, the Cardinals will host San Francisco and the Rams play at Seattle. In Week 17, the Cardinals will be at the Rams and Seattle will play at San Francisco.

The Cardinals face Seattle on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. 

Comeback Cardinals 

The Cardinals overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat Buffalo Sunday. With two games remaining in Week 10, there have been 11 games in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 14 points to win this season, tied with the 2014 season (11) for the third-most such games through Week 10 in NFL history. Only the 1987 (14 games) and 2011 (13) seasons had more.

The 2020 season joins 2015 as the only seasons in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 13 points to win in each of the first 10 weeks of a season in NFL history.

