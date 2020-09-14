This day has been anticipated since the stunning March moment when word came out that the Cardinals had acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans.

Many times, the results don’t mesh with the expectations. That was hardly the case Sunday in the Cardinals’ stirring 24-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

It started slowly, but by the time the Cardinals put 14 fourth-quarter points on the board to exit Santa Clara victorious, all anyone could think about is what Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray can do for an encore.

All Hopkins did is what he usually does: catch everything in sight. But in this game, he had a career-high 14 receptions, seven of which resulted in first downs.

Murray passed for 230 yards and ran for 91, with 81 coming in the second half. Four runs that totaled 73 yards produced first downs in the second half, including a 25-yard scamper on third-and-17 and a 22-yard rush for a touchdown.

Safety Budda Baker, who led the team with 15 tackles (10 solo), said of Murray, “That guy was running today. You guys saw him, he was running. The 49ers' defense is a great front seven, one of the best in the league. And our o-line did a great job of trying to tame them and Kyler, he did his thing. He ran the ball. He did what God blessed him with, which is being very fast. He got us out of a few first downs and I was very excited for Kyler and very excited for the W.”

The line did its job in the second half, even after starting center Mason Cole left the game because of an apparent hamstring injury and was replaced by backup center Lamont Gaillard, who never appeared in a game last season after being a sixth-round draft pick. He was inactive for 14 games and was active for two, but did not make an appearance in either of them. He was active Sunday thanks to a new rule that allows teams to dress 48 players as long as eight offensive linemen are included in that group.

Hopkins praised the line when he noted how Murray “definitely took the game over. And our offensive line while he was taking the game over blocked a lot of people for him to be able to take the game over. Our receivers (and their) downfield blocking (allowed) for him to take the game over. That's a team effort. Kyler obviously can do a lot of things with his feet, but you have to watch the guards blocking downfield that also helped him because without those guys, some of those touchdowns aren't possible.

“It's a team effort and that's the way I look at it. And Kyler obviously plays to high expectations, as he should. And I'm going to keep pushing him and he's going to keep pushing me. And we didn't win a Super Bowl yet, so we're back to the drawing board.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is simply glad Murray and Hopkins are on his team and developing chemistry.

“He's a tremendous talent,” Kingsbury said of Hopkins. “For him to get his deal done and dive in like that, I think he and Kyler are just going to continue to build a relationship and get on the same page with some stuff, but he's a playmaker. He wants the ball. He wants to win first and foremost and you sense that out on the sideline. And it's fun to be around. It's fun for our guys to see that type of passion and that type of effort when he's out there.

“I admired him from afar for a long time. I was at the University of Houston in 2008-2011 and so was very familiar with the impact he had on that organization (Texans) and just love the way he plays the game on Sunday. He plays with passion and toughness, and it's just fun to be around. And so, to watch him do that today, I didn't know he was going to go for that many catches, but he got hot and Kyler and him got in a rhythm.”

Kingsbury acknowledged how the experience of last season helped Murray Sunday, especially when things got off to a rough start.

“I don't know if we could have hung around last year,” Kingsbury said. “I think that speaks to his maturity, his leadership, being able to hang in there mentally because it wasn't pretty early. Players are rusty. I was wrestling with my play-calling and they did a great job defensively early. But he never batted an eye and made plays with his feet when things weren't going as well as we'd have liked in the passing game and we all feel like we can be a lot more efficient as an offense, but he continued to make plays when they had to be made. And his teammates, they respect the heck out of him because they know he's going to fight. He's not the biggest guy, but he's going to give them everything they got out there.”

What impressed Kingsbury was how Murray hung tough in the face of an excellent defense and kept his composure.

He said, “That's the step we talked about taking and he has the ability to do that. And he knows that we weren't that good in the passing game and I think he'll be the first to admit he wasn't as accurate or as sharp as maybe we'd like to be or we can be, but he continued to play hard and continued to find ways to make plays with his feet and that's a sign of a winner and a guy that the team will play behind.

“This is the most proud I've been of him to date because that is a tough defense and you get those monsters coming after you for four quarters. It's not easy to sit back there and continue to hang in the pocket and continue to make plays with your feet and he just kept fighting.”

Hopkins said he was confident things would begin clicking thanks to his belief Murray’s patience.

“It's hard to stop this team once we get going,” he said. “We practice the way we play; fast tempo. Everyone's in shape and we knew coming out once we started clicking it would be hard to stop us. We saw some things on film that we could take advantage of. And you've got to give a lot of credit to Kliff for those big plays.

“I knew probably early in the game that there were going to be some things that we're going to have to fight through ... I knew that once we got going things would start heating up.

"I'm just happy that I can be here to help this team win and do what we want to do.”

Both Murray and Hopkins were asked how good a tandem they can become, to which they expressed optimism

“I think we can be great,” Murray said. I know we both have aspirations of being the best to do it, so that's where I hope to take this thing. We don't step into the building every day and try to get worse. We try to be the best that we can be. And I'm glad that he's on our team.”

Added Hopkins: “We can attain a goal that every organization wants to get to. And that's the ultimate goal at the end of the year (Super Bowl). But we are taking it day by day and game by game, but hopefully — and I speak things into existence — that's why we play football is to win a championship. And if you don't play football for that reason, then you shouldn't step on the field. But after what you guys saw today, sky's the limit what this team can do, not just him and I.”

Murray also said he was amped by what he believes is the growth of the team in its second year under Kingsbury and how the vibe felt different Sunday.

“I was just talking to (safety) Budda (Baker) about it,” he said. “That (goal-line) stand that they just had, we were in that same situation last year — and I'll sit on the sidelines just sitting there thinking like, ‘Man, this just feels different. I feel like we're going to come out on top.’ And we did. I think that's just a testament to our team sticking through it after facing some adversity today that we haven't been able to face all camp with no preseason stuff. I'm proud of the way the guys fought today. I think they did a heck of a job.”