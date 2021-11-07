Shorthanded Cardinals Without Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Against San Francisco

Colt McCoy will start at quarterback for the Cardinals with Murray missing the first game of his NFL career.

It’s official: Colt McCoy will start at quarterback for the Cardinals in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after Kyler Murray was declared inactive because of an ankle injury.

In addition, McCoy won’t have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to throw to as he is also inactive because of an injured hamstring.

This is the first game Murray will miss in his three-year career, while it is only the third for Hopkins that he will miss since he entered the league in 2013. The previous two were with the Houston Texans.

In addition to Murray and Hopkins, inactive for the Cardinals are cornerback Kevin Peterson, running back Jonathan Ward (concussion) and safety James Wiggins (knee).

Key players active for the Cardinals are center Rodney Hudson, who will be playing his first game after missing the last three with an injury to his ribs and center/guard Max Garcia, who had an Achilles injury.

Wide receiver Andy Isabella, who previously had been active for only two games this season and has yet to play a snap on offense, and quarterback Chris Streveler, who will be McCoy’s backup, are active as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals utilize a package for Streveler for short-yardage plays.

With Hopkins out and A.J. Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team’s wide receivers are Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, Greg Dortch and Isabella. Dortch was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

He played two games with the Carolina Panthers in 2019, but had no snaps on offense. He returned five kickoffs for 119 yard and four pints for 28 yards.

For the 49ers, the inactives are safety Jimmie Ward, running back Trey Sermon, wide receiver Travis Benjamin, guard Aaron Banks, defensive end Charles Omenihu, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

Omenihu was acquired earlier this week in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Available for the 49ers are three players activated from reserve lists Saturday: tight end George Kittle and kicker Robbie Gould from reserve/injured, designated for return, and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from reserve/physically unable to perform.

Also active are two players that were questionable: wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) and running back Elijah Mitchell (rib).