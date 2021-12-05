Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Active

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Murray, Hopkins Active for Cardinals; Byron Murphy Jr. Will Also Play

    For the first time in 39 days, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be on the field as the team plays the Bears at rainy and windy Soldier Field.
    Author:

    It’s official: Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

    The Cardinals’ inactive list was announced moments ago and both players are active.

    It will be the first game for both since Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers when Murray suffered a high-ankle sprain and Hopkins aggravated a hamstring he had injured four days earlier against the Houston Texans.

    The Cardinals won two of three games with backup Colt McCoy at quarterback. However, no wide receiver has had a touchdown pass since Hopkins and Christian Kirk each had one in the game against the Texans.

    The Cardinals have four players inactive: left guard Justin Pugh (calf), wide receiver Andy Isabella, cornerback Jace Whittaker and third quarterback Trace McSorley.

    Sean Harlow is expected to make another start at left guard, while Max Garcia will likely begin the game at right guard.

    Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who was added to the injury report Friday with a foot injury and was listed as questionable, is active. Whittaker is inactive after being added to the roster from the practice squad Saturday, but his elevation was likely a precaution in the event Murphy had issues in pregame warmups.

    For the Bears, six of their seven inactive players have injuries and four were declared out on Friday. Quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) and wide receiver Allen Robinson II (hamstring) were listed as doubtful Friday and they are inactive.

    Also inactive are running back Damien Williams (calf), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (calf), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle), defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs) and cornerback Teez Tabor.

    Linebacker Roquan Smith, who did not practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday, is active.

