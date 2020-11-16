My Take: Poor Fourth Quarter Nearly Cost Cardinals Week 10 Win

Were it not for the inexplicable ending to Sunday’s unforgettable 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills, much of the focus would have instead been on the Cardinals’ fourth-quarter breakdowns that prevented them from putting the game away when they had the chance.

What’s troubling is there were the same issues in the loss last week to Miami and in Week 3 to Detroit.

Sunday, the Cardinals had battled back from a 23-9 deficit against the Bills to take a 26-23 lead entering the fourth quarter. After Buffalo was stopped on their third consecutive possession, the Cardinals took over on their own 32-yard line with 11:51 remaining in the game.

On a day where running backs Kenyan Drake rushed for 100 yards on 16 carries (6.3 average) and Chase Edmonds 56 on eight (7.0), both combined for 38 yards on four runs on one sequence to move to the Bills 33 on second-and-7.

However, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was flagged for a false start and on second-and-12 quarterback Kyler Murray threw slightly behind and low to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who reached for a ball that popped off his arm as he attempted to make the catch and was intercepted by safety Jordan Poyer.

The Cardinals stopped the Bills again, or rather the Bills stopped themselves with four penalties that led to a third-and-33 situation from their own 16. They got out of the hole with a wide receiver screen to Stefon Diggs for 21 yards, but Buffalo still had to punt.

Earlier in the quarter, Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk had returned a Corey Bojorquez punt from the 9-yard-line to the 32. No such luck this time, as Kirk fielded the punt at the 10 and ended up losing eight yards. Drake and Edmonds ran for five and four yards to set up third-and-1, but Murray lost six yards. The possession lasted 2:02.

The next one was worse.

Following a first down interception by cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, the Cardinals had the ball at their own 41 with 4:31 to play. Rather than run and at least take time off the clock or force the Bills to use timeouts, they had two incomplete passes and took a sack for minus-6 yards and a punt.

In those two possessions, the Cardinals ran 2:58 off the clock and ran six plays for minus-3 yards.

Afterward, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if the passing on that possession was coordinated.

“Yeah, by design," he said. "We wanted to be aggressive in that situation. Trying to get the ball to Hop on some 1-on-1s. Got to give Buffalo credit there.”

The previous week against the Dolphins, there were also two fourth-quarter possessions that came up empty.

On the first that began at their own 27 with 11:14 remaining in the game and the score tied at 31, there were two first downs, but the second was on a Murray 4-yard run on fourth-and-1. After that, Edmonds was stuffed for no gain on another fourth-and-1.

Miami subsequently went ahead 34-31, and after Murray connected with Kirk for 35 yards on the first play to the Dolphins 40-yard-line, a third-and-1 pass was incomplete and eschewing a fourth-down attempt to be aggressive and try to win the game, kicker Zane Gonzalez was short on a 49-yard potential game-tying field-goal attempt with 1:53 left in the game.

Finally, boasting a proud 2-0 record through two weeks, the Cardinals led the Lions 23-16 in the fourth quarter, but went three-and-out while gaining two yards on a possession that began with 11:58 to play and lasted 55 seconds.

After Detroit tied the game, the Cardinals gained 26 yards on a 12-yard pass to Hopkins and a Drake 14-yard run to the 49-yard-line. Drake then gained one yard on first down, but two incompletions resulted in a punt. The possession lasted 1:55 and totaled 27 yards on five plays. The Lions then drove from their own 9-yard-line and kicker Matt Prater nailed the game-winning field goal as time expired.

The Cardinals have as exciting a player as there is in the league in Murray and they are tied for first place in the rugged NFC West with a 6-3 record through 10 weeks.

But to be what they believe they can be, it will take more consistency, especially in the fourth quarter, where Hail Murrays will always be a rarity.