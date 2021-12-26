Kyler Murray Gains Career-Long Rush in First Half vs. Colts

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray broke his previous high of 48 yards set last season against the Panthers.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray set a new career-long rush in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

On 1st-and-10 from Arizona’s 41-yard line, Murray tucked the ball into running back Chase Edmonds’ chest and pulled it back.

He had running room in front and took it. After two cutbacks, he was able to hit his full stride.

Murray reached 20.78 miles per hour, according to Next Gen Stats. That is the fastest speed any quarterback has reached all season.

Murray was tackled from behind at the 2-yard line by safety George Odum.

The Cardinals punched the ball in for six two plays later with Edmonds.

Murray’s previous longest rush was the 48 yards he gained against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 last season.

His longest in 2021 was 18 yards heading into Saturday.

He said during the offseason that he wanted his legs to be a luxury, and his runs were down earlier this year compared to his first two. Since he returned from an ankle injury in Week 13, his rushes have been more abundant.

In the first half against the Colts, he ran the ball two times for 59 yards.

Other first-half notes

The Cardinals have seven penalties for 47 yards halfway through this game, and most of them were in very inopportune moments.

Right guard Josh Jones has two false starts, one on a third-and-3 and another on fourth-and-1 when Arizona was lining up to go for it.

The Cardinals turned the ball over on downs following that second one.

Another flag was an illegal contact call against cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. That negated a strip sack by edge rusher Chandler Jones and a takeaway.

The Cardinals' penalty that directly led to points was less so about the flag itself.

Center Max Garcia's snap to Murray was low and away, skipping past the quarterback and into the end zone.

Murray just threw the ball away over his shoulder to get rid of it, which resulted in an intentional grounding call in the end zone for a safety.