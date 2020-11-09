Losses Show How Much Kyler Murray Cares

When you’re an NFL quarterback, it’s important to be able to balance the good with the bad.

Most things are good, in fact, very good, with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. But the NFL isn’t high school football — a level where Murray never lost — or with a great college program where he rarely lost at Oklahoma.

The NFL is unforgiving, where good teams often find ways to lose. And after those losses, just like with the exhilarating wins like the one two weeks ago against the Seattle Seahawks, part of the quarterback’s job is to talk to the media afterward.

Early Sunday evening after a distressing 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Murray was in no mood to talk. He had little to say and his just over three-minutes press conference included lengthy moments of silence where he labored over finding the right words.

Murray was scintillating in the game, accounting for 389 yards (106 rushing, 283 passing) and four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). Of course, 19 yards have to be deducted from that total from a strip sack that resulted in a fumble and Dolphins touchdown for an early 7-0 deficit.

Still, it was almost painful to watch and listen to Murray begin to speak, stop and pause during the seven questions that were posed to him.

It began when he was asked about processing the loss and moving forward from it. He prefaced his answer with a warning, telling reporters to "hold on" before about 20 seconds of silence was broken with the comment, “Just have to be better.”

His longest answer of 43 words — all his answers totaled a mere 111 words — came when a reporter wondered how frustrated the team was about having first place in the NFC West in their grasp and then losing it.

He said, “Me personally, I wasn’t really worried about first place in the division. I don’t think anybody should be worried about that. We came out here and laid an egg. We have to be better.”

As for how the loss negated a good offensive performance, Murray said, “We have to put it all together. It’s a team game, and we didn’t do that.”

Finally, when asked what was upsetting him the most, there came another lengthy pause and then two words that defined the 189-minute game: “We lost.”

It probably doesn’t matter to Murray the singular things he is accomplishing in only 24 starts.

Consider:

Murray, who had three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in Week 7 and a bye in Week 8, is the fourth quarterback in the Super Bowl era with at least three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in consecutive games, joining Daunte Culpepper (Weeks 15 and 16, 2000), Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana (Weeks 9 and 10, 1989) and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (Weeks 5 and 7, 2017).

Murray has eight rushing touchdowns this season, the most by a quarterback through his team's first eight games of a season in the Super Bowl era.

Murray, who had 544 rushing yards as a rookie in 2019, has 543 rushing yards this season and joins Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (2018-19), Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson (2018-19) and New England Patriots' Cam Newton (2011-12) as the only quarterbacks with at least 500 rushing yards in each of their first two seasons in NFL history.

But that’s all window dressing for Murray. For him, it’s all about winning. And that’s the most important reason Cardinals fans should be grateful he is their team’s quarterback.