'Sucks': Murray Injures Ankle, Cardinals Miss Playoffs in Loss

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray admitted that he feels Sunday's season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams would have been different had he not gotten hurt.

Kyler Murray said he would "be home chilling" if the Arizona Cardinals lost Sunday's regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, an outcome he wanted to avoid at all costs. After the 18-7 final result in Week 17, that is exactly what the second-year quarterback will be doing.

The Cardinals missed the playoffs in the season-ending defeat and continue a streak of doing so since the 2015 season. While Murray was full-go following the "lower leg" injury he suffered in Week 16 on the last offensive play against the San Francisco 49ers, it was the first offensive series against the Rams that led to another lower extremity issue.

On the team's seventh play of the game in a third-and-13 circumstance, Murray was sacked by Rams defensive lineman Morgan Fox for a loss of eight yards. In the process, Fox — who started Sunday in replacement of defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who landed on reserve/COVID-19 this week — rolled up on Murray's right ankle and he gingerly limped off the field.

"I got landed on in an awkward situation," Murray said after the loss. "It's unfortunate and the game obviously plays out a lot differently, I feel like. But it is what it is. That's the hand we got dealt and I wish I could have came back earlier to try to make an impact quicker."

Murray did not return until 14:24 left in the fourth quarter and was shown repeatedly on the CBS game broadcast walking to the locker room, in the blue medical tent, stretching and staying warm on the sideline.

"I wish I could have came in earlier," Murray said. "Right now it really doesn't matter how my ankle feels. I don't have anything to look forward to as far as moving around on it, so I'll be fine."

In Murray's absence, backup Chris Streveler led the Cardinals offense. Third-string quarterback Brett Hundley remained inactive as Arizona was operating under the assumption Murray was fully healed from the previous week's injury, having practiced in full every day the last week.

After Murray's injury, the Cardinals defense forced a turnover when inside linebacker Jordan Hicks — who picked up a neck injury that forced him out of the game — intercepted Rams quarterback John Wolford on his first NFL pass attempt. Streveler was set up with optimal field position at the Rams' 14-yard line and scored a touchdown on an 11-yard pass play to running back Jonathan Ward.

That was the Cardinals only points of the game as the offense only managed 214 total yards on just 49 plays. The Rams owned 37:53 of possession time compared to Arizona's 22:07 and ran 70 plays en route to their 18 points and 333 yards of offense.

"Today was crutching unfortunate events out there, but you got to give LA credit," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Thought they had a good plan with their quarterback and executed it, have a very good defense and made plays when they had to. Thought our guys played hard all year, were competitive, played to win, just came up short today."

Streveler finished with 105 yards, one touchdown and one pick-6 interception on 11-for-16 passing, while Murray completed 8 of 11 attempts for 87 yards. Streveler's turnover came in the waning seconds of the first half when he lofted what he thought was a free play due to a potential Rams' offsides penalty into the hands of cornerback Troy Hill, who returned it 84 yards and the score to make it 12-7 at the half.

"Had a hard count, thought we got him to jump," Streveler said. "That's how we coach it, snap the ball we think they jump. Thought we had a free play, tried to put the ball in play, give [wide receiver Trent Sherfield] a chance and just didn't get the call on that."

With the loss, Murray misses out on the postseason for the second year in his young career. His rookie season, it was never much of a consideration, but this year the opportunity was more attainable.

"It's really tough," Murray said on the result. "It goes back to winning the games that you're supposed to win and you're not putting yourself in this position. Granted, we still had an opportunity today to put ourselves in the playoffs. Me personally, obviously what happened today, not being able to play for a majority of the game sucks. It is what it is, but again, I know we're a playoff team. I know what we're capable of."

Prior to Week 17, Murray had not played less than 99 percent of the team's overall offensive snaps, only playing less than 100 percent in Week 5 against the New York Jets and Week 12 versus the New England Patriots.

His early exit Sunday was exorbitantly tough for the Cardinals to overcome.

"I think it was pretty significant," Kingsbury said of the extent of Murray's injury. "We'll see how it feels moving forward, but he just needed to loosen it up. He hurt it and wasn't able to push off there for a while. He continued to work on it, the training staff continued to work with him and he got to a point that he felt it was bearable and came back in, which was impressive.

"You saw when he got back in the spark he gave us. We were able to move the ball some, obviously weren't able to finish like we needed to, but I was really proud of him. That's gutty, especially a guy who uses legs like he does. Feel like that, hop back in and try to help his team make the playoffs."

Murray said he was the one who made the decision to re-enter the game in the fourth quarter. The decision was not made sooner because he was not in a place where he would have been able to help the team more than a 100 percent Streveler.

"I was fine," Murray said. "Obviously, I wasn't 100 percent, but at that point in the game it really didn't matter ... I wasn't going to go in if I couldn't avoid anything or if I was hurting myself, hurting the team by going in because I couldn't move. I had to let some things kick in and then once they did, that's when I decided to go in."

Added Kingsbury: "We made sure that he was in a place that we didn't feel like he could injure himself further and started feeling better. He wanted to go and give it a try."

After the Cardinals were unsuccessful in trimming the Rams lead following a blocked Mike Nugent field goal attempt from 37-yards out and a punt on the next possession, Murray was pulled for the remainder of the game and Streveler finished it out.

"It's an ugly feeling and nobody wants to feel like this," Murray said. "Especially when we've all talked about it. We've kind of shot ourselves in the foot, feel like we should already be in the playoffs, but we're not. So, it is what it is."

In the second year under Kingsbury's system and with Murray under center, Arizona improved from a 5-10-1 team to an 8-8 team on the cusp of a playoff berth. What is the plan for Year 3?

"We have to continue to get pieces around Kyler, continue to build it the right way," Kingsbury said. "But, a couple games here or there, we're right where we wanted to be. We just have to learn from these and keep moving forward."