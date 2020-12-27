Kyler Murray Injures Leg on Last Play in Loss to 49ers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was injured on a fourth-and-6 situation on the team's last offensive play in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers Saturday.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray entered Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers having played 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps in all but two games this season. That trend continued in Week 16 against the division-rival 49ers, however the odds for the rest of the season are now up in the air.

On the Cardinals' final offensive play on a fourth-and-6 situation from their own 44-yard line down 20-12 with 20 seconds remaining, Murray dropped back and targeted wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Facing heavy pressure from defensive lineman Alex Barrett, Murray's pass fell short and incomplete. Meanwhile, Barrett launched and made forceful contact, putting Murray on the grass.

Upon looking up to see the result of his wayward attempt, solidifying the team's seventh loss of the season, Murray laid on his back in anger as he appeared to writhe in pain and grabbed his leg.

While left tackle D.J. Humphries said he simply "saw him on the ground at the end" and missed Barrett's tackle that put Murray on the ground, head coach Kliff Kingsbury had more—yet still limited—detail.

"Hurt his leg, so he's getting examined right now," a frustrated Kingsbury said postgame. "And I'll figure that out once I leave here."

In the loss, Murray completed 31 of 50 passes for 247 yards. He did not throw any passing touchdowns and had his second straight game tossing an interception in the end zone, this time targeting wide receiver Christian Kirk before getting picked by 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Murray also led the Cardinals in rushing with 75 yards on eight attempts.

With the loss, the Cardinals lost the opportunity to control their own destiny in the playoff race. Now, they will need to rely on results from other teams and also probably have to defeat their lone remaining regular season opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, if they hope to qualify for the postseason.

Earlier this season, Murray suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but did not miss any time after healing over the "mini-bye" after the injury occurred in a Thursday game against Seattle. His mobility was impacted during that stint and it was one element that continued to haunt the team during its three-game losing streak and stint of four losses in five games.

Kingsbury should have more details Sunday and into early next week as the Rams loom and Murray's status remains unknown.

He did not participate in his regularly scheduled postgame Zoom interview.