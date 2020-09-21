There is no such thing as a perfect game in any sport, except in a very rare instance by a pitcher in baseball.

In professional football, where 11 men compete against another 11 on every snap, someone has to win the play and the other has to lose.

The teams that win games are usually those that overcome the mistakes and make enough good plays to come out on top.

For the Arizona Cardinals, they have the ultimate difference-maker that can make up for the breakdowns that inevitably occur.

Defensive coordinators now have nightmares each week as they prepare their team to try and defend quarterback Kyler Murray. It was evident in the week leading up to Week 2, as Washington head coach Ron Rivera admitted that Murray "gives me anxiety."

Murray can be inaccurate at times. He can have a needless intentional grounding penalty on first-and-10 where his throwaway fails to reach the line of scrimmage.

Yet, all that can be forgotten when he leaves defenders grasping at air on a pair of touchdown runs of 14 and 24 yards. Jaw-dropping is the way one reporter described those plays, while also asking head coach Kliff Kingsbury how he would assess Murray’s performance the first two weeks of the season.

One not to offer too much hyperbole, Kingsbury dead-panned, “A work in progress.”

He added: “I think you can see we're not as sharp as we'd like to be. But he has so much talent that he can still make some incredible plays. And we're just going to keep working at it and hopefully take another step next week and go from there. He's a spectacular talent. We all know that. When we really get it clicking and get in a rhythm, then we can get rolling pretty good. Hopefully take another step next week.”

It’s classic coach-speak, but it’s true. And yet, it’s impossible not to be stunned at what Murray has accomplished so far this year.

In the first two weeks of the season, the Cardinals have averaged 421 offensive yards with 404 in Week 2 and 438 in Sunday’s 30-15 win over Washington. It’s the sixth game that the Cardinals have posted 400-plus total yards in 18 contests under Kingsbury. In the two seasons prior to his hire, Arizona matched that just one time.

For his part, Murray totaled 321 yards against the 49ers (230 passing, 91 rushing) and 353 against Washington (286 passing, 67 rushing). That’s a total of 674 combined yards, which is exactly 80 percent of the team's total output across both games.

Murray is also the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to pass for 500-plus yards and run for 150-plus through the first two games of a season. Furthermore, no signal-caller in NFL history has recorded 150-plus rushing yards and three or more rushing touchdowns over the first two games of a season before Murray. He stands alone in those categories.

The Cardinals have scored six touchdowns in the first two weeks and Murray has been directly involved in five with three rushing and two passing. He had four rushing scores all last season and Murray said it’s because he gets more comfortable every week.

He said, “I feel like once I get more comfortable (with) field awareness, understanding where guys are, where they're going to be, I feel more comfortable out there. And then when my number's called, or when I'm able to break the pocket, it's more comfortable for me to make something happen. If I have to slide, I’ll slide, but if I can get more yards, that's what I will try to do.”

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said Murray’s awareness was visible on a 4-yard touchdown pass that gave the Cardinals a 7-0 first-quarter lead on their first possession of the game. Hopkins had no one near him at the back of the end zone on his first scoring grab as a Cardinal.

Asked how that could happen, Hopkins said, “I would tell you exactly what I [saw] and how I'm going to score more touchdowns that way, but we got a game next week, so I can't give you too much. But Kyler saw me open and I made a play. He was looking the other way first and came back to me. And I knew that I needed to be in a certain position in a certain spot for him to make that throw and he did.”

Hopkins also chimed in on the topic of the day: how special Murray can be, saying, “He adds a different dynamic to this offense. When he can go and score from 20, 30 yards out, it’s something that is hard for defenders to be able to attack when you have a quarterback like that who is looking to score, not just get the first down.

“And also when he's running, he's looking to throw. As you seen today, the touchdowns that he had, it was defenders right there in front of him. And he made a move or two and went for the touchdown. Kyler is definitely a special guy with the ball in his hands.”

Hopkins also gave his take on how much better the offense can play.

“We've got a very high ceiling,” he said, chuckling. “There was a lot of stuff that we left out there on the field. Some three-and-outs, we had some drives that we didn't finish, some plays that I'm pretty sure Kyler would take back. There were some plays that I wish I could take back.

“This is very early in the season, no preseason, not a lot of time for us to go out live against another team. For us to be able to put 30 points up against a good NFL defense, it's pretty good. But there's a lot of room left for us to improve.”