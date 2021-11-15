Kyler Murray-Less Cardinals Knocked Off at Home by Panthers

The Carolina Panthers controlled the game from wire-to-wire at State Farm Stadium Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Carolina won 34-10 after leading 23-0 at halftime.

The Cardinals were riddled with injuries coming into the game, including to quarterback Kyler Murray and multiple starting offensive linemen. Last week, Arizona was able to overcome the injuries in a win over San Francisco.

Not this time.

Sunday's game started about as poorly as possible for Arizona.

Former Cardinals edge rusher Haason Reddick beat left tackle D.J. Humphries on an inside move and stripped quarterback Colt McCoy.

Carolina took over deep in Arizona territory.

Four plays later, the Panthers turned to quarterback Cam Newton, the former MVP who officially signed back with his former team two days ahead of Sunday's game.

He ran the ball in for the touchdown, yelling "I'm back" to the cameras afterward.

He was in periodically on specific packages.

From there, the Cardinals could not get anything going.

Their first six possessions resulted in the following:

Fumble

Turnover on downs

Interception

Punt

Punt

Punt

Meanwhile, the Panthers run game punished Arizona's defense to the tune of 119 yards (seven per carry) in the first half alone.

They finished with 166, led by running back Christian McCaffrey's 95.

McCaffrey also made his mark as a receiver, leading the team with 66 yards on 10 catches.

He was too quick for Arizona's linebackers, including Isaiah Simmons.

The Panthers' offensive line was a force up front, and the Cardinals struggled to get much pressure at all on Panthers starting quarterback P.J. Walker.

Arizona's offense did not find much more success after halftime.

Overall it gained just 169 net yards, 3.2 per play.

The Cardinals had 163 rushing yards last week and only 65 Sunday.

They had the ball for just 22:18.

To make matters worse, McCoy suffered a chest injury in the third quarter and never returned. Chris Streveler took over.

Streveler led the Cardinals on their only touchdown drive of the game in the fourth quarter.

Running back James Conner finished it off with an 11-yard touchdown run.

Arizona falls to 8-2 this year. It has one more game before the bye week.

Next Sunday, the Cardinals travel to Seattle to face Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

The Panthers are now 5-5.