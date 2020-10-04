Cardinals Offensive Woes Continue in Loss to Panthers

A feat that the Arizona Cardinals have not accomplished since 2013, and more specifically 2002, remained unachieved Sunday.

Entering Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. for a matchup against the Panthers, the Cardinals had hopes of bouncing back from a bad home loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3 and righting the ship. Yet, the franchise's struggles against Carolina resurfaced and the end result was a continuation of a losing streak stemming back years.

Specifically, Arizona has not beaten the Panthers since Oct. 6, 2013, when they achieved a 22-6 win. At the time, Cam Newton was Carolina's quarterback and the Cardinals defense sacked him seven times and intercepted him three more. That was at home, though, and the last time the Cardinals beat the Panthers on the road in the regular season was Oct. 6, 2002. Apparently, if Sunday's game was scheduled two days from now, Arizona may have had more luck, considering their success on Oct. 6.

Alas, it was Oct. 4 and the Cardinals had no luck on their side. It was a rough first offensive series, with quarterback Kyler Murray skying a pass to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and ending in a punt after achieving one first down on back-to-back rushes by running back Kenyan Drake.

After that series, it did not improve much.

"Honestly, I think we just started off a little sluggish," Murray said post-game. "... It was off from the jump. And then it was too late because this is the NFL. Every team on any given Sunday and that's what it was."

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was displeased with the team's overall effort, but especially the offensive production and his play-calling, which he said needs to improve for the second straight week.

"It starts with coaching," he said. "We have to put those guys in better situations to be successful. When plays are there to be made, we've got to make them. You've got to give them credit. They had a good plan, kept the ball away from us, had some long drives that limited our possessions, limited our plays. We didn't execute in any phase well enough to win this game.

"We're 2-2 after the first quarter. The last two weeks haven't been our standard and we have to do something about that."

In all, Murray's overall production looked effective in the box score as he completed 24 of 31 passes with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Look closer though and of those 24 completions, most were short passes that had little gain, exemplified by the mere 133 yards he threw for. Plus, he was strip-sacked on one possession and the Cardinals did not recover the fumble, resulting in a turnover.

Murray tried to ignite the offense with his legs, which did not result in much traction until he ripped a 48-yard scramble down the middle and into the red zone. He led all Arizona rushers with 78 total yards on six attempts, while running back Kenyan Drake was quiet with 35 yards on 13 carries and Chase Edmonds 16 yards on four carries and a receiving touchdown.

"I just don't think it was our standard," Kingsbury said. "The last two weeks we haven't answered the bell. We had a chance to respond to adversity and get it going. We just haven't. That starts with me and our coaching staff and we have to find a way to get that right in a hurry."

Murray's 133 yards through the air resulted in some quiet numbers for Cardinals' receivers. DeAndre Hopkins led the team with seven receptions on nine targets for 41 yards, while Larry Fitzgerald and Andy Isabella each had two catches on three targets for four and three yards, respectively. Tight end Dan Arnold was second in receiving yards with 39 on four catches, while Edmonds was third with 24 on five catches.

Kirk, Edmonds and tight end Jordan Thomas were the three touchdown recipients.

"I think we have to have a better plan, starting with me," Kingsbury said. "And then we've just got to execute. When throws are there to be hit, whether it's running the proper depth or taking the proper footwork on your drop, we just all have to be on the same page and take what we're working on on the practice field to the game. We haven't hit that rhythm yet, haven't been in sync yet like you'd like to in the passing game."

Added Murray: "I think today we were just a little off. I missed a throw to Larry first drive. Second drive, me and Andy didn't connect, which that's a big play right there if we connect on that, had a chance to score. And then once we got things going toward the middle of the game, the turnover on the fumble happened and they score. So, it's tough."