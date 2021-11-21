Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Out; Colt McCoy Starts

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss his third consecutive game as will wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

It will be Colt McCoy at quarterback again for the Cardinals as Kyler Murray was declared inactive for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Joining Murray on the inactive list are all injured players: wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), left guard Justin Pugh (calf), running back Jonathan Ward (concussion) and safety James Wiggins (knee).

This will be third consecutive game both Murray Hopkins will have missed. Prior to this season, Hopkins had missed only two games in his entire career.

Guard Max Garcia is active. With Pugh out, the only question is whether Sean Harlow will start at left guard with Garcia at right guard instead of Josh Jones. It’s possible Garcia could start at left guard with Jones on the right side.

Linebacker Tahir Whitehead is active for his first game with the Cardinals since being signed to the practice squad on Nov. 2

Twitter posts today have referenced McCoy defeating the Seahawks in 2020.

He was the starter in Seattle last season while with the New York Giants and they beat the Seahawks, 17-12. However, in that game, McCoy was 13-for-22 for 105 yards (59.1%) with one touchdown, an interception and a passer rating of 67.4.

In two third-quarter touchdown drives that won the game for the Giants, running back Wayne Gallman Jr. was the catalyst. He had 6-yard run on one of the drives and had three carries for 39 yards on the other. McCoy was 2-for-2 for nine yards in those two possessions with a 6-yard touchdown.

In a fourth-quarter three-and-out after an interception that led to a field goal, McCoy was 1-for-2 for eight yards.

The Giants defense allowed 327 yards on 70 plays (4.7 per play), sacked quarterback Russell Wilson five times for 47 lost yards. Seattle converted 4-of-13 third-down plays and failed on two fourth-down attempts.

Inactive for the Seahawks are cornerback D.J. Reed, tackle Jamarco Jones, defensive end L.J. Collier, center Dakoda Shepley, defensive tackle and former Cardinal Robert Nkemdiche and quarterback Jacob Eason.