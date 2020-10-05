SI.com
AllCardinals
'I'm Not a Panicker': Kyler Murray Moving on From Bad Loss

Howard Balzer

The NFL is week-to-week league with over-reactions in all 16 based on the results.

After two weeks, Kyler Murray was a MVP candidate. The Cardinals were 2-0 and everyone was convinced they had a good chance to be 5-0 prior to playing Dallas on Monday Night Football Oct. 19.

Now, two weeks later, the season is already lost in the minds of some with eyes turned to the draft, the defense is awful, coordinator Vance Joseph should be fired and the offense overrated.

Clearly, the reality is somewhere between those two extremist narratives, but where it truly is will determine where this team resides after the next 12 games.

Sunday, after a desultory 31-21 loss to Carolina, the word “panic” was brought up to several players.

Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks said, “We have to figure out something. But again, we're 2-2, first quarter of the season. I don't believe there's any reason to panic. I believe there's reason to get back into the lab, to detail our work, to work on our execution. But, we have a whole season ahead of us. I've seen crazier things happen than teams losing two in a row, and so that's my mindset.

“That's the mindset I'm going to share. That it's detail, it's execution, it's the basics. We have to go back out there and just play; play together, play detailed football.”

Hicks tossing the “panic” word around prompted a reporter to ask quarterback Kyler Murray if a loss to the Jets next week might mean it’s time to panic.

Said Murray, “I'm not a big panicker,” and then echoing Hicks said, “I'm just thinking, we got to get back to work, we got to be better. I mean, that's really all it is. There's just no time to panic. Just be better.”

Of course, that’s easy to say, harder to do. It’s why the Giants gave the Rams all they could handle Sunday. Why the Seahawks weren’t able to put away the Dolphins until late.

It's why the only ones guaranteed to do well in Vegas are the sports books.

For the Cardinals, it's about licking their wounds and getting ready to play the Jets, a team that has been outscored 131-65 this season and has allowed 104 points in their last three games.

If the Broncos can put 37 on the board against the Jets with Brett Rypien at quarterback, then ... well, maybe we shouldn’t go there.

After all, it was Hicks that did say he’s seen a lot of crazy things happen, as we all have.

It just better not be that one.

