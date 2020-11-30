The numbers are glaring.

A team that would routinely gain at least 400 yards per week and led the NFL in total yards with a 414.3-yard average entering Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots has hit the wall.

Or so it appears.

After 10 games, the Cardinals were also averaging 6.1 yards per play, which ranked fifth in the league.

However, in losses to Seattle and New England, the Cardinals combined for an average of 4.6 yards per play and gained only 298 yards against the Patriots. The average per play Sunday was an abysmal 4.3. The average yards in the two games is 306.0.

Of course, most of those games have been played with quarterback Kyler Murray experiencing an injured right shoulder that occurred on the second possession of the loss to the Seahawks.

In those two games, after previously averaging 67.1 yards per game rushing and scoring 10 touchdowns, Murray has been kept out of the end zone and totaled 46 yards in the two losses.

Yet, after the gut-wrenching loss Sunday, both Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury minimized whether anything was different because of the injury that had Murray limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday.

Kingsbury said the Patriots “on almost all of our run plays (were) really keying on him” and added when asked of the game plan was adjusted, “I don't think so. I think he was feeling pretty good and I thought he really played an efficient game. Took what was there, checked the ball down, ran when he needed to run. Gave us a chance to win at the end.”

Murray said on the “the zone-read opportunities, they were just playing me. Made me hand it off. I mean, it is what it is. My read is to hand it off if they play me, and that's what I had to do.”

Murray insisted he wouldn’t have played if he couldn’t do all the things of which he’s capable.

“I didn't adjust anything,” he said. “There wasn't really any situations where I shied away from a hit or anything like that. I mean, they hit me a couple times anyway. I wasn't going to play if I couldn't be myself.”

Asked about his frustration level, Kingsbury said, “Disappointed that we didn't find a way to win the game, but that's the NFL. We knew coming up here we'd face a tough team with their backs against the wall and give their best shot. I thought they had a good plan and played hard and found a way to get us at the end.”

For Murray’s part, he did acknowledge the team’s penchant for beating themselves. Penalties were reduced Sunday, but other negative plays affected possessions and there were four of their nine that totaled 3:17 or less.

He said, “In the games that we've lost, we have just kind of found a way to shoot ourselves in the foot and it's not a good feeling to keep doing that over and over again. We got to clean it up. It's pretty obvious. I think everybody watching it, sees it.”

Yes, Kyler, we do.