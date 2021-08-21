August 21, 2021
Kyler Murray's Uneventful Preseason Debut

The Cardinals quarterback made his 2021 preseason debut Friday night against Kansas City.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made his preseason debut against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday night after sitting last week.

Murray has said that he does not get much out of preseason games, and the Cardinals offense certainly didn't during the first half. 

Murray was in for three possessions, all of which resulted in three-and-outs. He threw three incompletions on third down. 

The offense had more mishaps than positive plays while he was in.

Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones beat Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries and had a free shot at Murray. Jones stripped the ball, but it was recovered by Arizona guard Josh Jones. That was not a hit a team would like its quarterback to take during the preseason. 

Murray was forced to scramble a couple of times, which made up most of his yardage. He ran for eight yards and threw for two on one completion, a screen to rookie receiver Rondale Moore. 

He seemingly hit wideout Christian Kirk on a third-and-three, but Kansas City cornerback Mike Hughes jarred it loose for an incompletion. 

Murray and his new receivers were out of sync. He threw the ball behind A.J. Green over the middle. He also missed Moore on a short throw, but that could have been on Moore not finishing the route. 

Murray exited with the Cardinals down 3-0. The Chiefs led at halftime 10-0. 

Arizona's offense gained 78 net yards in the opening 30 minutes, 54 of which came on one drive led by backup quarterback Colt McCoy. However, that possession resulted in an interception on a poor throw by McCoy into the end zone and a diving catch by safety Juan Thornhill.

Prior to that drive, the Cardinals had gained 25 yards on 17 plays.

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
