It’s unlikely that anyone expected NFL icons Larry Fitzgerald and Adrian Peterson to dominate Sunday’s game between the Cardinals and Lions.

But it’s certainly surprising that Fitzgerald was virtually an afterthought in the game.

The 37-year-old receiver had just three targets and caught one pass that gained no yards. Somewhat surprisingly, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson was targeted seven times, catching just two for 24 yards. One of those targets turned out to be the Cardinals final play of the game when, on third-and-9 from midfield, quarterback Kyler Murray inexplicably tried to connect with Johnson deep down the field and overthrew him.

As for Fitzgerald, head coach Kliff Kingsbury took responsibility.

He said, “That's on me. I should have done a better job of finding ways to get him the football. He's the heart and soul of this team and when he's getting the football, good things happen. So it's completely on me and I gotta find a way to get him more incorporated in the offense moving forward.”

The Cardinals did a solid job on Peterson after his first carry of the game gained 27 yards. His other 21 attempts totaled 48 yards, but he did have a 10-yard reception on second-and-7 from the 12-yard line in Detroit’s game-winning possession.

Peterson had 16 rushes of three yards or less and those attempts totaled just 14 yards. However, Lions head coach Matt Patricia said the plan was to try and keep the Cardinals offense off the field.

Even though the Cardinals outgained the Lions 377-322, had more first downs, 28-22, and a better average per play, 6.0 to 5.2, the Cardinals time of possession was only 27:50. Certainly, the team’s three turnovers contributed to that, but Patricia said, “I think it really was important for us to try to do the best we could to control the game. They’re so explosive on offense, and they’re dynamic with their quarterback and the skill players they have.

“I thought our offense did a great job of just slowing everything down and trying to really come through when we needed them. Adrian, I thought he did a great job. Third week with him on our team, and we feel that he’s running at a high level.”

Peterson passed Hall of Fame running back and former Lion Barry Sanders (3,062) for the seventh-most rushing attempts in NFL history. He now has 3,079. Peterson also became the first player in the Super Bowl era aged 35 or older to record a rush of 20 or more yards in three straight games. Finally, he rushed for at least 75 rushing yards for the 100th time in his career, the third-most in NFL history.

The best that could be said for Fitzgerald was that his one reception extended his streak of having at least one to 246 games. The second-longest in history to Jerry Rice’s 274.