G Justin Murray, DT Leki Fotu Active Sunday Against Rams

Howard Balzer

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Might we see returning right guard Justin Murray play today to help J.R. Sweezy (or replace him) against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald?

There’s just a sneaking suspicion that might happen. Murray, who has missed the last three games because of a hand injury after starting the previous three for the injured Sweezy, is active for Sunday's game. With Murray back, guard Max Garcia is inactive for the first time this season after appearing in every game to this point in the year.

The Cardinals’ active players are more notable than the inactives, except for rookie defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf), who was activated from reserve/injured this week, but was limited in practice all three days. He is inactive.

Active on the line is another rookie defensive tackle, Leki Fotu, who was activated from reserve/injured (ankle) Saturday after being designated for return earlier in the week. It’s not known how much Fotu practiced because he wasn’t officially on the roster, meaning a practice status did not have to be — and was not — reported.

Also active are safeties Deionte Thompson and Charles Washington (groin), linebacker Tanner Vallejo (concussion) and tight end Seth DeValve. Thompson was activated from reserve/COVID-19 this past week. Washington was limited in practice Thursday and Friday because of a groin injury. Vallejo played only six special-teams snaps last Sunday against the Patriots because of a concussion, but practiced fully Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday.

DeValve was signed to the practice squad Nov. 25 and elevated to the practice squad Saturday.

In addition to Garcia and Lawrence, inactive for the Cardinals are quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Eno Benjamin, safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) and tackle Josh Miles.

Additionally, nose tackle Angelo Blackson is active for the Cardinals Sunday after missing Friday's practice due to a non-COVID-19-related illness.

For the Rams, inactive are center Brian Allen, running back Raymond Calaia, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, linebacker Terrell Lewis and tight end Brycen Hopkins.

Active are linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who was activated from reserve/injured Saturday and nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, who practiced sparingly during the week because of a hip injury.

