September 19, 2021
LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Host Vikings in Week Two

The Arizona Cardinals look to improve to 2-0 against Minnesota. Keep up to date with highlights, news, analysis and more.
Welcome to AllCardinals' live blog for Arizona's week two matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. This page will be updated live through the course of the game to keep you informed on everything happening at State Farm Stadium. 

J.J. Watt Plays Catch With Fans Before Game

INACTIVES

Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks are officially active after both were questionable heading into the game. 

Pregame

After a dismantling of the Tennessee Titans, the Arizona Cardinals return to State Farm Stadium for their 2021 home opener. Arizona welcomes the Minnesota Vikings, who are 3.5 underdogs on SI Sportsbook

After completely removing Derrick Henry's impact, can the Cardinals replicate that success with Vikings running back Dalvin Cook? Can Chandler Jones gain another strong performance rushing the passer? Will Kyler Murray and company be able to reach 40 offensive points? 

We'll see answers to those questions over the course of the game. 

Our own Alex Weiner and Howard Balzer will be reporting live from State Farm Stadium, while yours truly (Donnie Druin) handles the live blog. 

