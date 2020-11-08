GLENDALE, Ariz. –The Cardinals were rolling heading into the bye week, having won three-straight games. Their last win was a Sunday night overtime spectacle against the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks 37-34.

Arizona made it a point of emphasis to keep the momentum going after the bye, and avoid the lull that hit the team last year. The Miami Dolphins are also on a three-game winning streak, so Arizona will be tested coming from a break.

Pregame

Cardinals inactives:

Dolphins inactives:

Miami will also be without several coaches due to COVID-19 precautions:

Brown is the quarterbacks coach who has worked with rookie Tua Tagovailoa, who is making his second NFL start today.

Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard is out due to contracting the coronavirus, but he wished his team luck.

NFC West update: The Buffalo Bills lead the Seattle Seahawks 41-20 with 9:38 left in the fourth quarter. If Seattle losses and the Cardinals win, they would both be 6-2 and tied for first place in the division.

Arizona faces the Bills in Glendale next week.

Seahawks Update: Bills win 44-34. The Cardinals are 0.5 games back.

- Cardinals win the toss and defer to the second half. Miami will start.

First quarter

15:00: The opening kick flies to the back of the end zone. We're off.

13:40: Cardinals stuff Miami on third-and-short to force a three-and-out. Cardinals take possession on their 25.

- Isaiah Simmons made an important second-down stop on that drive.

13:03: Kyler Murray carries for nine yards on first offensive snap, then runs for 14 yards and the first down.

10:48: TOUCHDOWN Dolphins. Denfesive end Emmanuel Ogbah strips Murray, then linebacker Shaq Lawson returned the fumble for a touchdown. Extra point good. 7-0 Miami.

Second defensive touchdown in as many weeks for Miami. The Dolphins also returned a fumble recovery to the one-yard line last week.

10:31: Cardinals gain 20 yards from a Miami pass interference.

8:30: Murray hits Larry Fitzgerald for 17 yards to break into the red zone.

7:20: Murray scrambles for 10 yards. Cardinals on the six-yard line.

5:51: TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Murray finds tight end Maxx Williams for the score. Extra point good. 7-7.

Williams was activated this week after getting injured in the season opener.