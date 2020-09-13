SI.com
LIVE BLOG: Cardinals vs. 49ers

Alex Weiner

It's game day. The Arizona Cardinals are set to start their season against the San Francisco 49ers at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Follow along for live updates, big plays and tweets from before, during and after the action from the AllCardinals staff. We encourage your comments.

Pregame

Cardinals inactives:

49ers inactives: 

The Cardinals are wearing messages and names on the back of their helmets for today's game. 

Gametime

First Quarter:

15:00: And we're off. The 49ers will start with the football. 

15:00: Rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons flagged for a horse-collar tackle on his first play. 

11:50: The 49ers are on the board first after a 52-yard field goal from Robbie Gould. 3-0 49ers. 

11:50: First offensive play of the Cardinals season results in DeAndre Hopkins' first catch. Three-yard gain. 

HB: Reception by Larry Fitzgerald makes him the receiver with the most receptions ever on Kickoff Weekend. He now has 94; ~Jerry Rice had 92.

HB: Intentional grounding on first down just as bad as those first- and second-down sacks. made it second-and-20, then third-and-20. Has to be better.

9:53: 49ers halfback Raheem Mostert explodes for a 76-yard touchdown catch. 10-0 49ers. 

Injury update: 

