SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

LIVE BLOG: Cardinals vs Bills Updates and Highlights

Alex Weiner

"Heartbreaking" was how Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk described the Cardinals 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins last weekend. Now, they have a shot to put that behind them against the 7-2 Buffalo Bills. 

The Bills are fresh off of an offensive burst of 44 points in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. This game will test where the Cardinals are at defensively with several starters returning to the lineup and how they fare against a hot playoff-caliber team. 

Pregame

Cardinals inactives:

Halfback Kenyan Drake was a "game-time" decision, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and he is active today. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and safety Budda Baker were also questionable, but are good to go.

Bills inactives: 

The Bills also had multiple players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday.

Pregame Cardinals tweets:

Buffalo wins the toss and will kick first. Arizona starts with the football. 

First quarter

15:00: Kyler Murray hits DeAndre Hopkins for two yards on a screen to start the first drive. 

14:15: Drake carries for six in his first rush. 

13:41: Murray runs for three yards for a first down. 

13:15: Halfback Chase Edmonds makes a move for 25 yards. 

Note: The Cardinals are yet to have a play lose yards or gain none. Up-tempo is keeping Buffalo off-balanced. 

9:57: FIELD GOAL Cardinals. Zane Gonzalez hits from 23 yards to get the scoring going. That was a 13-play, 75-yard drive that looked very promising until they got within the 10-yard line. 3-0 Cardinals. 

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals Kenyan Drake, Budda Baker Active Sunday

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, safety Budda Baker, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick active Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Preview: Cardinals vs. Bills Analysis, Predictions and Injuries

Full preview with predictions, analysis and injury updates for Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills.

Alex Weiner

Key Numbers: Cardinals Have Advantages Against Buffalo

Key numbers to evaluate as the Arizona Cardinals prepare to host the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

Alex Weiner

Kyler Murray, Josh Allen Have QB Duel in Desert Sunday

When the Arizona Cardinals play the Buffalo Bills Sunday, quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Josh Allen will be dueling in the desert.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Leadership Questioned

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had his leadership questioned based on a postgame press conference.

Howard Balzer

by

TravisJ

Cardinals IR Swap: G J.R. Sweezy Activated, DT Leki Fotu Out

Arizona Cardinals guard J.R. Sweezy was activated from reserve/injured/designated for return and defensive tackle Leki Fotu placed on reserve/injured.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Justin Murray, Jordan Phillips Out Sunday

Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Murray, defensive tackles Jordan Phillips, Leki Fotu out Sunday. Safety Budda Baker questionable, but expected to play.

Howard Balzer

DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs Prepared to 'Put on a Show'

The star power at wide receiver will be on full display when the Arizona Cardinals host the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

Mason Kern

by

Shravaka

Cardinals Getting Corners Back in Week 10

After the Arizona Cardinals had just three active corners in the second half last week, they get back two starters and add a veteran for depth.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker Returns to Practice

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker returned to practice Friday, while cornerback Johnathan Joseph will be active Sunday.

Howard Balzer