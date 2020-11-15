"Heartbreaking" was how Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk described the Cardinals 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins last weekend. Now, they have a shot to put that behind them against the 7-2 Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are fresh off of an offensive burst of 44 points in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. This game will test where the Cardinals are at defensively with several starters returning to the lineup and how they fare against a hot playoff-caliber team.

Pregame

Cardinals inactives:

Halfback Kenyan Drake was a "game-time" decision, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and he is active today. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and safety Budda Baker were also questionable, but are good to go.

Bills inactives:

The Bills also had multiple players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday.

Pregame Cardinals tweets:

Buffalo wins the toss and will kick first. Arizona starts with the football.

First quarter

15:00: Kyler Murray hits DeAndre Hopkins for two yards on a screen to start the first drive.

14:15: Drake carries for six in his first rush.

13:41: Murray runs for three yards for a first down.

13:15: Halfback Chase Edmonds makes a move for 25 yards.

Note: The Cardinals are yet to have a play lose yards or gain none. Up-tempo is keeping Buffalo off-balanced.

9:57: FIELD GOAL Cardinals. Zane Gonzalez hits from 23 yards to get the scoring going. That was a 13-play, 75-yard drive that looked very promising until they got within the 10-yard line. 3-0 Cardinals.