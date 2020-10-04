SI.com
AllCardinals
Live Blog: Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Updates and Analysis

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals start their stretch of three straight road games in Carolina against the Panthers. They are looking to get back on track after a 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions last week.

Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights. 

Pregame

Cardinals inactives: 

Panthers Inactives:

  • QB P.J. Walker
  • CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
  • RB Trenton Cannon
  • LB Chris Orr
  • OL Dennis Daley
  • LT Russell Okung
  • DT Bravvion Roy
Arizona Cardinals WRs DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk; CB Dre Kirkpatrick, C Mason Cole Active Today. LB Devon Kennard inactive

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR Christian Kirk, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, C Mason Cole active; LB Devon Kennard inactive.

Howard Balzer

Dre Kirkpatrick Unlikely to Play; Whittaker Elevated to Roster

Arizona Cardinals elevated cornerback Jace Whittaker, running back Jonathan Ward to roster. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick unlikely to play.

Howard Balzer

Combo Preview: Cardinals vs. Panthers Matchups and Analysis

Arizona Cardinals matchup with the Carolina Panthers: matchups, predictions, injuries and analysis.

Alex Weiner

Numbers to Know While Watching Cardinals vs. Panthers

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins could reach some milestones for the Arizona Cardinals against the Carolina Panthers.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Teams Up with DraftKings

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald’s foundation will benefit breast cancer awareness through contests on DraftKings.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Secondary Riddled with Injuries

Arizona Cardinals might have issues against Teddy Bridgewater and Co. Sunday especially with injuries affecting the secondary.

Howard Balzer

Week 4 HBomb Features Selections on Three Different Games

The Week 4 HBomb has six eligible games with three being selected and the 49ers-Eagles matchup the most popular.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Head on the Road; Not as Challenging as the Past

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, guard Justin Pugh say offenses helped on road with no fans.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Working to Avoid Beating Themselves Against the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have not beat themselves much while the Arizona Cardinals did so last week.

Alex Weiner

Baker, Banjo Out; Hopkins, Kirkpatrick, Others Questionable for Sunday

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), among others, are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Howard Balzer