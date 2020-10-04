The Arizona Cardinals start their stretch of three straight road games in Carolina against the Panthers. They are looking to get back on track after a 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions last week.

Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights.

Pregame

Cardinals inactives:

Panthers Inactives:

QB P.J. Walker

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

RB Trenton Cannon

LB Chris Orr

OL Dennis Daley

LT Russell Okung