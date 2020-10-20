The Arizona Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys in their first Monday Night Football Game since 2017, which was also against Dallas.

This is a popular primetime matchup between two former division foes. The formerly known St. Louis Cardinals faced Dallas in their first ever Monday night game in 1970. In 1988, the Cardinals played their first home game in Arizona on a Monday against the Cowboys.

Tonight, quarterback Kyler Murray plays in his first Monday Night Football game, and it happens to be in his home town.

Pregame

Cardinals Promotions:

Reminder that this season teams can add two players to the 53-man roster for game days.

Walker fills in for depth at outside linebacker, an area where the Cardinals are reeling with injury issues. Chandler Jones was placed on Injured/Reserve this week (biceps).

Safety Jalen Thompson was placed on IR after Week 1. He is designated to return tonight, but has not been reinstated yet. Game time decision for him.

Cowboys Promotions:

- Safety Stephen Parker

- Center Marcus Henry

The Cowboys made several roster moves Monday. They placed starting quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive tackle Trysten Hill on IR and activated Pro Bowl linebacker Leighton Vander Esch from IR. Andy Dalton is in at quarterback tonight.

Cardinals Inactives:

Cowboys Inactives:

Cardinals in the reds today.

Dallas wins the toss and defers to the second half. The Cardinals will start with the football.

First Quarter

15:00: Cardinals start on the 25 after a touchback.

14:13: Murray looks to go very deep to Andy Isabella on third down. Incomplete. Three-and-out for Arizona.

14:04: Dallas starts on their own 28.

12:52: Cardinals force three-and-out of their own. Slow start for offenses. Arizona takes over from the 24.

Good pressure from Dennis Gardeck forced Dalton to get rid of the ball early. He had two sacks last week in 10 defensive snaps.

11:00: Cardinals move the chains for the first time. Murray finds tight end Darrell Daniels.

9:02: Murray picked up 13 on a designed run. Third first down for Arizona. Cardinals in Dallas territory.

8:17: cardinals punt again, Dallas starts inside the 10. Inconsistent start for the Cardinals pass game, lots of short passes with a couple of deeps tries that have yet to connect. Murray is 3/9.