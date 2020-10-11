After consecutive losses, the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals have a golden chance to get back over .500 against the 0-4 New York Jets. It is a matchup that on paper looks like a sure thing, but the cliché that anything can happen on "any given Sunday" is a saying for a reason.

This could be a telling game for where the Cardinals stand after the first game of the second quarter of the season. Game time is 10 a.m. PST.

Pregame

Cardinals Inactives:

No edge rusher Devon Kennard today, who also missed last week's game against Carolina with a calf injury. He is tied for the team lead in sacks, a sizable loss for the pass rush.

Safety Chris Banjo was previously questionable, but won't play today after he hurt his hamstring in Week 3. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and tight end Darrell Daniels were questionable as well, but both are active today.

Jets Inactives:

As previously known, quarterback Sam Darnold is out with a shoulder injury, which means the veteran Joe Flacco is in. Flacco is a former Super Bowl MVP, but that was back in the 2012 season and he has not started a game since Week 8 last year.

He will be without his starting left tackle Mekhi Becton.

First Quarter

15:00: The Cardinals kick off to the Jets. New York will start on its own 25.

14:00: Cardinals force three-and-out. Arizona to start on own 17.

12:10: Cardinals go three-and-out and punt it right back. Jets to start on the 27.

10:56: Still no first downs. Cardinals stuff the Jets and get the ball back on their own 11. Both teams have a combined 23 yards.

10:15: Cardinals get a first down. Kyler Murray finds Christian Kirk for an eight-yard gain.

9:08: Murray takes off for the first time for 16 yards.