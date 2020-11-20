The Cardinals came back from down 10 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. That game shifted the balance in the NFC West.

The then 5-0 Seahawks' stronghold was gone, as Arizona and the Los Angeles Rams are now tied with Seattle at 6-3. The Cardinals are 2-0 in division games and own the tie breaker.

Thursday night gives the Cardinals the chance to reach a height it hasn't seen since 2015, but also the opportunity for Seattle to reclaim the top spot.

Pregame

Cardinals inactives:

The Cardinals also made a series of moves earlier based around placing defensive linemen Corey Peters and Jordan Phillips on reserve/injured.

Seahawks inactives:

Most notable name here is Carson, Seattle' starting halfback. He got hurt last time Arizona and Seattle faced off.