LIVE BLOG: Cardinals vs Seahawks Updates, Analysis and Highlights
Alex Weiner
The Cardinals came back from down 10 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. That game shifted the balance in the NFC West.
The then 5-0 Seahawks' stronghold was gone, as Arizona and the Los Angeles Rams are now tied with Seattle at 6-3. The Cardinals are 2-0 in division games and own the tie breaker.
Thursday night gives the Cardinals the chance to reach a height it hasn't seen since 2015, but also the opportunity for Seattle to reclaim the top spot.
Pregame
Cardinals inactives:
The Cardinals also made a series of moves earlier based around placing defensive linemen Corey Peters and Jordan Phillips on reserve/injured.
Seahawks inactives:
Most notable name here is Carson, Seattle' starting halfback. He got hurt last time Arizona and Seattle faced off.