The Cardinals blew away the Dallas Cowboys 38-10 in their first prime time opportunity last Monday. After a schedule change, they get the chance to face the 5-0 Seahawks under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. The last time Arizona played on Sunday night, they tied with the Seahawks 6-6 in 2016.

Entering this matchup 4-2, Arizona would climb to second in the brutal NFC West with a win while cutting Seattle's lead to 0.5 games.

Pregame

Cardinals inactives:

None of the Cardinals listed as questionable for tonight's game are inactive. That list included receiver DeAndre Hopkins, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and right tackle Kelvin Beachum.

Seahawks inactives:

The roof is open tonight in Glendale.