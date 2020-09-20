Live Blog: Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Updates and Analysis
Alex Weiner
NFL Football returns to the Valley as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Washington Football Team at 1:05 p.m. PT.
Follow along for live updates, big plays and tweets from before, during and after the action from the AllCardinals staff. We encourage discussion in the comments.
Pregame:
Cardinals inactives:
Washington's inactives:
- QB Alex Smith
- CB Kendall Fuller
- RB Bryce Love
- LB Cole Holcomb
- T David Sharpe
- T Saahdiq Charles
- WR Isaiah Wright
Washington's projected starters:
Cardinals going all red this week.