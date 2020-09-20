SI.com
Live Blog: Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Updates and Analysis

Alex Weiner

NFL Football returns to the Valley as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Washington Football Team at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Follow along for live updates, big plays and tweets from before, during and after the action from the AllCardinals staff. We encourage discussion in the comments.

Pregame:

Cardinals inactives:

Washington's inactives: 

  • QB Alex Smith
  • CB Kendall Fuller
  • RB Bryce Love
  • LB Cole Holcomb
  • T David Sharpe
  • T Saahdiq Charles
  • WR Isaiah Wright

Washington's projected starters:

Cardinals going all red this week.

