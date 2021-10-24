    • October 24, 2021
    LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Aim to Keep Winning Streak Alive vs. Texans

    Live plays, analysis, highlights and injuries from Sunday's Arizona Cardinals action at State Farm Stadium.
    Author:

    The Cardinals are 6-0 and heavily favored to improve to seven wins Sunday against the Houston Texans. 

    Houston enters at 1-5 and on a five-game losing skid since starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor went down with a hamstring injury. 

    With a win, the Cardinals could match the best start in team history at 7-0, but the players understood this week not to take any game lightly. 

    As it stands, the Cardinals are 20-point favorites at home, according to SI Sportsbook

    Pregame

    Game day fits

    Maxx Williams has to watch from home after suffering a knee injury two weeks ago. But, he's got the spirit of a game day. 

    Inactives

    Lawrence and Daniels are hurt, while Isabella and Streveler are healthy scratches.  

    Texans: 

    Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 12.03.51 PM

    Tight end-tight end love

    Ertz is making his team debut Sunday. 

    © Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

