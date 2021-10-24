LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Aim to Keep Winning Streak Alive vs. Texans

Live plays, analysis, highlights and injuries from Sunday's Arizona Cardinals action at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals are 6-0 and heavily favored to improve to seven wins Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Houston enters at 1-5 and on a five-game losing skid since starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor went down with a hamstring injury.

With a win, the Cardinals could match the best start in team history at 7-0, but the players understood this week not to take any game lightly.

As it stands, the Cardinals are 20-point favorites at home, according to SI Sportsbook.

Maxx Williams has to watch from home after suffering a knee injury two weeks ago. But, he's got the spirit of a game day.

Lawrence and Daniels are hurt, while Isabella and Streveler are healthy scratches.

Ertz is making his team debut Sunday.