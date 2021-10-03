LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Face Rams in Undefeated Matchup

October 3, 2021
Live plays, analysis, highlights and injuries from Sunday's action at SoFi Stadium.
Welcome to AllCardinals live blog for the Cardinals-Rams Week 4 matchup! Here you'll find the latest news, analysis and updates during today's game below.

The Arizona Cardinals look to stay unbeaten on Sunday, but the task ahead is a great challenge.

Arizona faces the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif. The Cardinals have had recent struggles against the Rams and head coach Sean McVay, losing eight in a row. 

But, this is a different year and a more mature Cardinals team, one that did not let setbacks lead to losses in each of the past two weeks. 

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.

First Quarter

8:57- INTERCEPTION BY BYRON MURPHY! Matthew Stafford tries the deep ball to DeSean Jackson and Murphy undercuts the deep ball to gather his third interception in two games. Cardinals will take over at their own 13-yard line,

10:39- Murray is sacked by Leonard Floyd after nobody was available down-field on third-down. Murray already forced to move around on the first drive, which resulted in a three-and-out. Rams ball.

11:18- Kyler Murray and company take the field for the first time today after the touchback.

11:22- Matt Gay's 42-yard field goal attempt is good, and we have our first score of the game!

Rams 3
Cardinals 0

12:28- Stafford with another open receiver, this time to Robert Woods who advances the ball to the 28-yard line.

14:30-Big catch by Van Jefferson to move the chains for LA and put the ball in Cardinals territory.

15:00- Prater's kickoff goes through the end zone and the Rams take over at their own 25-yard line

Here we go! Cardinals win the toss and defer. The Rams will get the ball to begin the game.

Pregame

It's a good time to be a gamer in LA!

Per AllCardinals' Alex Weiner, Justin Pugh is warming up with the first team at left guard. Max Garcia is playing at right guard and Josh Jones at right tackle.

Inactives

Not having Beachum (ribs) or Murray (back) will test the Cardinals offensive line depth, but having left guard Justin Pugh will provide a boost. He injured his back last week and missed two days of practice before returning in full on Friday. 

Rams (from team website):

  • QB Bryce Perkins
  • S JuJu Hughes
  • OLB Jamir Jones
  • OLB Chris Garrett
  • OL Alaric Jackson
  • TE Brycen Hopkins
  • DL Bobby Brown III

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
