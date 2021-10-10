LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Look to Stay Unbeaten Against 49ers

Live plays, analysis, highlights and injuries from Sunday's Arizona Cardinals action at State Farm Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals are the only undefeated team in the NFL for the first time since they moved to the Valley.

But, Sunday brings another division test against a team that has had the upper hand over the Cardinals recently.

The San Francisco 49ers take on Arizona at 1:25 p.m. from State Farm Stadium.

San Francisco has won three of four against the Cardinals since head coach Kliff Kingsbury took over in the desert.

But, the Cardinals are a different team this year at 4-0 and with the highest scoring offense in the league.

The 49ers will be starting rookie quarterback Trey Lance for the first time.

Pregame

Kyler Murray's fit:

Inactives

Not only will the Cardinals miss cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. but also Marco Wilson. Both have rib injuries.

Fellow cornerback Antonio Hamilton was questionable for this game, but he is active and will need to have a big day. The Cardinals will rely on Robert Alford, Hamilton and Jace Whittaker in the secondary.

Running back Chase Edmonds, tight end Maxx Williams and right tackle Kelvin Beachum are active.

Running back Eno Benjamin is active for the first time in his career.

No surprises for the 49ers as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was already deemed out. Tight end George Kittle was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Cardinals uniforms:

First quarter

49ers start with the football.

INTERCEPTION Cardinals. Safety Budda Baker cleans up Lance's overthrow. Cards take over at their 34.