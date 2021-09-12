LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Open 2021 NFL Season Against the Titans

Live analysis, updates and highlights from the Arizona Cardinals season opener.

It's game day.

The Arizona Cardinals start off the 2021 slate on the road against the defending AFC South winners, the Tennessee Titans.

Many Cardinals expressed excitement at the chance to test themselves against a tough matchup to kick things off. Last year, Arizona went on the road against the reigning NFC champions, San Francisco 49ers, and came away with a win.

This year, getting off to a strong start is key, as the Cardinals are in arguably the most difficult division in football, the NFC West.

Defensive end J.J. Watt, wide receiver A.J. Green, center Rodney Hudson, kicker Matt Prater and cornerback Robert Alford are veterans all set to make their Cardinals debuts.

The rookies to watch: linebacker Zaven Collins, wide receiver Rondale Moore and cornerback Marco Wilson.

Inactives

Cardinals:

Benjamin was inactive all last season, and remains so. Moore and Benjamin share the starting kickoff returner spot on the depth chart, so perhaps Moore will have the role Sunday.

Titans:

Who is active for the Titans is seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, who Tennessee acquired in a trade with Atlanta this offseason. He will pair with A.J. Brown in what could be one of the league's best receiver duos.

First quarter

Chandler Jones drops running back Derrick Henry for a loss on the first play. Arizona forces a three-and-out.

13:27: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray hits WR DeAndre Hopkins for the first time. Gain of 38. Arizona is threatening.

11:54: Murray finds Green for the first time for 21 yards. 1st-and-goal.

Penalties have hampered the Cardinals drive. This was an issue last season.

9:22: FIELD GOAL Cardinals. Matt Prater nails the 34-yarder to open the scoring. 3-0 Arizona.

Arizona gained 70 net yards, but lost 47 on penalties. Justin Pugh, Maxx Williams, Josh Jones (declined) and Moore were all flagged.