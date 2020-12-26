LIVE: Cardinals vs. 49ers Updates, Highlights and Analysis

NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
LIVE BLOG: Cardinals vs. 49ers Updates, Highlights and Analysis

As the playoff push continues, follow along for live updates and coverage.
Author:
Publish date:

Entering Week 16, the Arizona Cardinals need two wins to clinch a playoff spot. 

A win and a Chicago Bears loss also means that the Cardinals are in. One Cardinals loss and two Bears wins results in Chicago overtaking Arizona. 

Reminder, the Cardinals have not made it to the playoffs since 2015 and have reached the postseason just eight times in the 54 years of the Super Bowl era.  

Today, they face the 5-9 San Francisco 49ers at home starting at 2:30 p.m. MST. 

Pregame

Cardinals inactives:

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, halfback Chase Edmonds and tight end Dan Arnold are all active. They were questionable on the injury report. 

49ers inactives:

All-Pro tight end George Kittle has been activated from reserve/injured. 

