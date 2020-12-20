LIVE: Cardinals vs. Eagles Updates and Highlights

Follow along for live updates and analysis from State Farm Stadium.

GLENDALE, Ariz. –The Cardinals are back at home after taking down the New York Giants on the east coast last week.

That win put Arizona back in the playoff picture in the seventh seed at 7-6. But, since the Bears and Vikings entered Sunday one game back and are playing each other before the Cardinals kick off, Arizona will need a win to keep sole possession of the their spot.

In their way are the Philadelphia Eagles, a 4-8-1 team that is just 1.5 games back of their division leader. They won last week against New Orleans, and still have a lot to play for.

Pregame

Cardinals inactives:

Halfback Chase Edmonds was questionable, but is active.

Eagles inactives:

Slay is a former All-Pro and the Eagles' top corner. Big loss for Philadelphia, especially going up against DeAndre Hopkins.

Scoreboard watch: Entering Sunday, the Cardinals were on game up on the Bears and Vikings, one game back of Tampa Bay for the sixth-seed and two games back of division rivals Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams.

With 25 minutes until Arizona's game starts:

-Chicago leads Minnesota 30-27 with 7:33 left in the game

-Tampa Bay is tied 24-24 with Atlanta with 10:27 left

-Seattle leads Washington 20-15 with 7:16 left

Eagles win the toss and defer to the second half.

First quarter

D.J. Foster is the kick returner for Arizona to start things off.

15:00: Opening kick flies to the back of the end zone.

15:00: Kyler Murray hits WR Larry Fitzgerald for a gain of 15 to open the drive.

14:09: Murray to WR Christian Kirk for 16 yards on play action. Cardinals with the ball across midfield.

Timeout Eagles.

13:30: Screen to RB Kenyan Drake gains six.

12:32: On third-and-short, Arizona converts. But, it is called back after an offensive pass interference against Dan Arnold.

12:10: Murray to Arnold for 10 yards, but Philadelphia is called for a personal foul. Cardinals up to the 20-yard line.

11:12: Murray carries for five yards, a first down and gets to the nine-yard line.

10:22: FUMBLE. Hopkins gets stripped after a catch and the Eagles recover. A red zone turnover for Arizona. Fumble forced by Michael Jacquet.

10:17: Eagles first play a hand-off to Miles Sanders for two yards.

9:40: Isaiah Simmons drops a clear interception. Third down.

9:34: SAFETY. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts called for intentional grounding in the end zone. By rule, that's two points for Arizona. 2-0 Cardinals.

Scoreboard Update: Tampa Bay, Seattle and Chicago all win.

8:47: Cardinals go three-and-out.

6:55: Eagles go three-and-out. LB Jordan Hicks dropped Sanders for a loss on third-and-short.

Note - Isaiah Simmons has lined up at safety multiple times in this game.