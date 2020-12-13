SI.com
AllCardinals
LIVE BLOG: Cardinals vs Giants Updates, Highlights and Analysis

Alex Weiner

It's the final quarter of the NFL season, and the Cardinals have an opportunity to accomplish something for the first time since 2015: make the playoffs. 

Sitting at 6-6, they are out of a spot only by tie-breaker. All they can control is winning, and hope the chips land where they need them to. 

Today's matchup against the New York Giants, also in a playoff race, could be a way to get back into rhythm after three-straight losses, or it could be a back-breaker for the playoff hopes of a once 5-2 team. 

Pregame

Standings update:

The wild card seeds are as followed:

5- Seattle Seahawks 8-4

6- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-5

7- Minnesota Vikings 6-6

8- Arizona Cardinals 6-6

Then there are four 5-7 teams, including the Detroit Lions, who beat Arizona in Week 3. The Vikings play the Buccaneers today. 

Cardinals inactives: 

It seems that wide receiver KeeSean Johnson has jumped Andy Isabella on the depth chart this week. Also, as announced yesterday, practice squad kicker Mike Nugent takes over for Gonzalez (back). 

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins, halfback Kenyan Drake and linebackers Isaiah Simmons and De'Vondre Campbell were all questionable but are active. 

Giants inactives: 

Quarterback Daniel Jones and the third-leading tackler in the NFL Blake Martinez were questionable, but will be active. 

Larry Fitzgerald, after missing two games with COVID-19, is back for Arizona. 

Game Day

