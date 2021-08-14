LIVE BLOG: The Cardinals Kick Off Preseason Against Dallas Cowboys

Who's in? Who's making a stand? The Arizona Cardinals take the field for the first time since January.

Game 1: The Arizona Cardinals host the Dallas Cowboys to start the 2021 preseason slate.

On both sides of the ball, younger players and those on the roster bubble will finally have a chance to show out in a game setting after there was no preseason action in 2020.

Pregame

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is not in uniform, and he was on the sideline in street clothes as opposed to warming up with Chris Streveler and Colt McCoy pregame.

Many Cardinals starters will sit this game out for various reasons, which will present opportunities to others fighting for roles on the team.

Halfback James Conner, wide receiver Andy Isabella, defensive tackle Leki Fotu, tight end Darrell Daniels and safety Charles Washington are all out as high-risk close contacts on reserve/COVID-19.

For Dallas, starting quarterback Dak Prescott is also out.

The Cowboys will start with the football.

First Quarter

14:23: Cardinals first-round pick Zaven Collins drops Dallas Cowboys halfback Tony Pollard for a loss of two on first down.

Colt McCoy takes the first reps.

12:34: Rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore makes his first catch on a screen from McCoy.

11:38: Tight end Maxx Williams gets stripped. A turnover for Arizona takes away some reps for the offense.

Third-round pick Marco Wilson is in the game at corner.

7:47: On fourth down, Wilson nearly intercepts a pass during a broken play. The ball was in his hands, but by not catching it, the Cardinals gain yards.

Veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks is wearing the captain's "C" on his uniform.

Murray and wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green are watching together on the sideline.

6:51: The Cardinals committed penalties on consecutive offensive plays. Arizona led the league in flags in 2021.

5:56: Moore gets the carry on a sweep for seven yards. The Cardinals will look to utilize Moore's speed in many ways, including this.

Christian Kirk with an impressive one-handed grab down the sideline.