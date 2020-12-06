"Everything we want is right in front of us."

Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell said this during the week heading into Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. AT 6-5, the Cardinals are in a playoff spot, and they control whether they keep it. But, after two straight losses, the margin for error is "very little," as quarterback Kyler Murray said.

Pregame

Watch out for the players' cleats. This is the first week of "My Cause My Cleats," a campaign by NFL players to raise awareness to many causes.

Here are some from the Cardinals:

Arizona will be wearing Color Rush black uniforms today:

Cardinals inactives:

Rams inactives: