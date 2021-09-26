LIVE: Cardinals @ Jaguars Updates

Follow for live analysis, big plays, injuries and highlights from the Arizona Cardinals Week 3 battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cardinals look to go 3-0 in Jacksonville today against the Jaguars.

Arizona is coming off of wins over Tennessee and Minnesota, defeating the Vikings 34-33 last weekend.

Jacksonville, with rookie head coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, fell to the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos to start the year.

Pregame

Inactives:

Notes:

The Cardinals' inactive list confirms that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson and edge rusher Devon Kennard are active. All four players were questionable.

Without Kelvin Beachum at right tackle, Justin Murray will have a starting role.

For the Jaguars, C.J. Henderson is a starting cornerback. The loss of him and Tre Herndon is leaving their secondary without depth against a deep Cardinals receiving arsenal.

The broadcast booth today:

Uniforms:

First quarter

Jaguars start with the ball.

The Cardinals forced a three-and-out, but rookie Rondale Moore muffed the punt. Arizona's Antonio Hamilton recovered.

The Cardinals are forced to punt after failing to convert on third-and-1.

Arizona forced another three-and-out. Chandler Jones made a tackle for loss on second down and Jordan Hicks made the third-down stop.

Moore's return goes for 27 yards.

6:42: TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Kyler Murray fakes the handoff on second-and-goal and strolls in untouched. 7-0 Cards.

Teams exchange punts. The Jaguars have the ball at the 50.

The Cardinals or 0/2 on third-and-short.

End of Q1. Cardinals up 7-0 and have out-gained the Jaguars 74-55.

Second quarter

INTERCEPTION Cardinals. Linebacker Hicks defends the pass which tips up to Murphy Jr. That's his first interception of the year.

Reports: Safety Charles Washington is out for the game with a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals are 0/4 on third downs. Still 7-0 with 3:22 left in the half.