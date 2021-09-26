LIVE: Cardinals @ Jaguars Updates

The Cardinals look to go 3-0 in Jacksonville today against the Jaguars.
Arizona is coming off of wins over Tennessee and Minnesota, defeating the Vikings 34-33 last weekend.
Jacksonville, with rookie head coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, fell to the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos to start the year.
Pregame
Inactives:
Notes:
- The Cardinals' inactive list confirms that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson and edge rusher Devon Kennard are active. All four players were questionable.
- Without Kelvin Beachum at right tackle, Justin Murray will have a starting role.
- For the Jaguars, C.J. Henderson is a starting cornerback. The loss of him and Tre Herndon is leaving their secondary without depth against a deep Cardinals receiving arsenal.
The broadcast booth today:
Uniforms:
First quarter
Jaguars start with the ball.
The Cardinals forced a three-and-out, but rookie Rondale Moore muffed the punt. Arizona's Antonio Hamilton recovered.
The Cardinals are forced to punt after failing to convert on third-and-1.
Arizona forced another three-and-out. Chandler Jones made a tackle for loss on second down and Jordan Hicks made the third-down stop.
Moore's return goes for 27 yards.
6:42: TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Kyler Murray fakes the handoff on second-and-goal and strolls in untouched. 7-0 Cards.
Teams exchange punts. The Jaguars have the ball at the 50.
The Cardinals or 0/2 on third-and-short.
End of Q1. Cardinals up 7-0 and have out-gained the Jaguars 74-55.
Second quarter
INTERCEPTION Cardinals. Linebacker Hicks defends the pass which tips up to Murphy Jr. That's his first interception of the year.
Reports: Safety Charles Washington is out for the game with a hamstring injury.
The Cardinals are 0/4 on third downs. Still 7-0 with 3:22 left in the half.