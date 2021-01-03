LIVE: Updates, Highlights and Analysis from Cardinals at Rams

The Cardinals start their playoffs in Week 17 in a win-or-go-home affair at the Los Angeles Rams. Follow for live updates.

LOS ANGELES, Calif.–The Arizona Cardinals are 8-7, sitting in the eighth seed of the NFC.

A win over the Los Angeles Rams today puts them ahead of L.A., thus clinching a playoff spot. A loss ends the season.

The situation is simple, as left guard Justin Pugh said this week: Arizona has eight wins, they need nine and they have one chance at it.

Pregame

- ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rams rookie halfback Cam Akers will be active today. He was questionable with an ankle injury. Los Angeles will be without top rusher Darrell Henderson (reserve/injured), so getting Akers in the mix is a big help. He ran for 72 yards with a touchdown against Arizona last time.

Cardinals inactives:

Receivers Larry Fitzgerald (groin) and Christian Kirk (reserve/COVID-19) are out. Not a lot of experience behind DeAndre Hopkins on the depth chart today.

Good news for Arizona, safety Budda Baker, who was listed as questionable (neck), is active.

Rams inactives:

Linebacker Leonard Floyd (abdomen) was questionable but will play. He entered Week 17 eighth in the NFL in sacks.

Cardinals are in their road whites and the Rams in home blues.

Game-time temperature: 59 degrees.

The Rams win the coin toss and elect to defer. Cardinals are up first.

First quarter

15:00: Opening kick results in a touchback.

15:00: Kenyan Drake runs for 11 yards to open the drive.

14:28: Murray runs for seven.

13:27: Murray to KeeSean Johnson for seven and the first down.

12:14: Morgan Fox sacks Murray on third down. Punt coming.

12:03: Punt downed on the five. QB John Wolford about to take his first snap.

10:48: INTERCEPTION. Wolford's first throw intercepted by LB Jordan Hicks at the Rams 14.

Note- QB Chris Streveler in for Murray, who has headed back to the locker room.

10:15: TOUCHDOWN Cardinals. Undrafted rookie RB Johnathan Ward takes the end-around into the end zone. PAT good. 7-0 Cardinals.

It was a flip from Streveler, so it is a TD pass.

UPDATE: Murray is questionable to return with an ankle issue.

9:00: Wolford's first completion is to Akers for three yards.

8:41: Rams go three-and-out.

7:45: Cardinals go three-and-out.